Humza Yousaf: ‘Right to question’ if Scotland can move to Level 0 on June 28

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf says it is “right to question” whether Scotland can move to Level 0 on June 28, due to the rise in Delta variant cases.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will announce on Monday whether the final easing of coronavirus restrictions in England can go ahead on June 21.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will deliver her latest update on Covid-19 levels in the Scottish Parliament on Tuesday afternoon.

Mr Yousaf told the BBC’s The Sunday Show that Scotland is in the “very, very early days of a potential third wave”.

He described the rise of cases of the Delta variant as a “bump in the road”.

The health secretary will meet with clinicians and public health officials on Sunday, ahead of a meeting of Ms Sturgeon’s Cabinet.

However, he said it would be “right to question” the proposed date of June 28 for a country-wide move to Level 0 lockdown restrictions.

Move to Level 0

The Western Isles, Orkney and Shetland have already made the move to Level 0, as part of changes announced earlier this month.

However, mainland Scotland remain at either Level 1 or 2, depending on the number of cases in each local authority area.

Under Level 0 rules, it is permitted to meet socially in groups of up to eight people from four households in your own home or theirs.

It is also possible to meet with up to 10 people from four households in a cafe, pub or restaurant and with up to 15 people from 15 households outdoors.

Mr Yousaf said the government has to ensure it “understands fully the effects and the link between the rising number of cases and hospitalisation”.

A Public Health England study suggests the variant is around 60% more infectious than the Kent strain and twice as likely to put people in hospital.

But numbers of those hospitalised remain small.

Pfizer supply

The health secretary previously warned Pfizer dose numbers will be “particularly tight” over the next few weeks, which he said could impact the rollout of the vaccination programme.

But he told the BBC the Scottish Government has “enough supply” to complete all first doses for those aged 18 and over by the end of July.

He added that if more vaccine doses were made available then the government could “go faster” and could arrange more vaccine drop-in clinics.