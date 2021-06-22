Courier morning politics briefing: Everything you need to know for June 22

Welcome to The Courier’s morning politics briefing — everything you need to know about politics in your region and across the country, before you start your day.

Top stories

Plans for social distancing and life “beyond level 0” are being published today, as the first minister makes the latest statement at Holyrood on Covid-19 restrictions in Scotland.

The Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA) will be scrapped and replaced with a new specialist agency following a damning independent review dubbed the “final nail” in Scotland’s flawed education system.

What’s on today

Nicola Sturgeon is due to set out what life in Scotland will look like under the lowest level of coronavirus restrictions at around 2pm this afternoon.

Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville will deliver a ministerial statement this afternoon, in response to the publication of a long-awaited report by the OECD on Scotland’s Curriculum for Excellence (CfE).

In case you missed it