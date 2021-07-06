Tuesday, July 6th 2021 Show Links
News / Politics / Scottish politics

SNP MSP hires activist who made derogatory remarks about soft play centres

An SNP member who was recently criticised for making derogatory remarks about soft play centres has landed a new job with a north-east MSP.
By Calum Ross
July 6 2021, 5.16pm Updated: July 6 2021, 6.33pm
Photo of Calum Ross
Banffshire and Buchan Coast MSP Karen Adam.

An SNP member who was recently criticised for making derogatory remarks about soft play centres has landed a new job with a north-east MSP.

Kat Cary, who apologised last month after tweeting that the indoor children’s play centres were “over-priced” and “disease-ridden”, is understood to have been hired as a caseworker for Karen Adam, the MSP for Banffshire and Buchan Coast.

Her comments caused controversy at a time when the soft play sector was raising concerns about lockdown restrictions which stopped many from reopening.

As Kat made clear at the time, her tweet was intended to be tongue-in-cheek but accepted it was insensitive and she has apologised.”

Ms Cary, the women’s officer at the Edinburgh Central SNP branch, tweeted: “Stay closed forever you over-priced, disease-ridden, wreaking-of-p**s nightmare of a children’s birthday party venue.”

The SNP distanced itself from the remarks at the time, with a party source telling The Sun: “These are not the views of the SNP.”

The comments were criticised by the Scottish Softplay owners group, which said it was “disgusted”.

Ms Cary apologised at the time, saying: “My tweet was intended to be tongue-in-cheek after a bad experience, but it was misguided and insensitive.

“I have deleted the tweet and I am sorry for offence caused.”

A spokesman for Ms Adam said: “As Kat made clear at the time, her tweet was intended to be tongue-in-cheek but accepted it was insensitive and she has apologised.”

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Scottish politics team

More from The Courier