Weekend rewind: The top 10 Scottish politics stories you need to catch up with

This was the week in which Boris Johnson married, the nation sighed as international travel restrictions were re-imposed and scientists raised fears about the “Nepal variant” of Covid-19.

Here’s a look at the top 10 political must-reads from the last week:

1. Nicola Sturgeon and Boris Johnson had a “frank discussion” : The pair discussed the UK’s coronavirus recovery at a virtual four-nations summit today.

The first minister used the meeting to push for an extension to the furlough scheme beyond its current September expiry date and argued for extra investment in public services.

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack, who was also attending the summit, said the UK Government had an “open mind” to the proposals.

2. Humza Yousaf defended: Nicola Sturgeon batted off criticism of her health secretary after he was accused of “scaremongering” over claims about the number of children being taken to hospital for Covid-19.

The first minister insisted no one in her government is “trying to alarm people” as Mr Yousaf came in for criticism after his suggestion that 10 young people were in hospital “because of Covid” was rubbished by physicians.

3. Douglas Ross tests negative: The Scottish Tory leader has announced that he and five other Conservative MSPs have tested negative for coronavirus after he was identified as a close contact.

Mr Ross has been self-isolating since Wednesday after being informed by Scotland Office minister David Duguid that the MP had tested positive for the virus.

4. Police Scotland lack strategy on hate crime: The impact of hate crime in Scotland is not understood and the police lack a “coherent” strategy to identify or deal with it, a new report has found.

HM Chief Inspector of Constabulary in Scotland (HMISC), Gill Imery, found recurring failures with Police Scotland’s approach to tackling hate crime, including a lack of a dedicated unit for investigating incidents, difficulties identifying repeat offenders and victims and shortcomings in support for officers subjected to abuse.

5. Quarantine hotels remain in place for oil and gas workers: Nicola Sturgeon has confirmed quarantine rules for oil and gas workers returning from overseas will not be eased, despite travel restrictions being loosened for the general public.

Changes introduced last month allow residents to travel outside their local council area and meet more people outdoors but restrictions requiring workers to quarantine in hotels, at a cost of £1,750 over a 10-day isolation period, remain in place.

6. SQA to be overhauled: Scotland’s top educational bodies will be reformed, Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville has announced.

Addressing a debate in Holyrood on Thursday, Ms Somerville said the futures of Education Scotland and the Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA) will depend on a report due to be published later this month by the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

The Scottish Government will provide up to £50 million of cash for a new competition as part of efforts to transform the country in the wake of the Covid pandemic.

7. £50m cash pot for projects: Kate Forbes announced details of the national challenge competition as she promised more support for some of those businesses that have been hardest hit by the pandemic.

She pledged £12 million to help businesses in the 13 local authority areas that are being held under Level 2 restrictions.

The Finance and Economy Secretary said: “Businesses who were expecting to open or see reduced restrictions as a result of moving to Level 1, but who will now remain in Level 2, will receive weekly support.”

8. Senior SNP MP quits: Joanna Cherry became the third high profile politician to quit the SNP’s National Executive Committee (NEC) in just a week.

Ms Cherry, who was sacked from her frontbench role in the party’s Westminster group in February, said “a number of factors” had prevented her from “fulfilling the mandate party members gave to me” as she tweeted the announcement of her resignation.

The news follows Douglas Chapman MP standing down from his role as party treasurer citing a lack of “support or financial information”.

9. Smoking ban: More than 80% of Scots back a ban on smoking outside schools to protect children’s health, a survey indicates.

Charity partnership Asthma UK and British Lung Foundation Scotland surveyed 1,002 adults in Scotland and found four in five (81.1%) want smoking outside the school gates to be prohibited.

10. Alba: Alex Salmond has launched the international chapter of his Alba Party at an online rally as he stressed the importance of global pressure in securing a second Scottish independence referendum.

The former first minister addressed a joint online rally of Germans for Yes and Netherlands for Scottish Independence as he opened the party’s Alba International membership.