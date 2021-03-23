REVEALED: The most popular baby names of 2020 in Dundee – and some of the tots given them

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The most popular baby names of 2020 in Dundee have been revealed – with Alexander and Ava topping the list.

The national favourite for boys – Jack – was only third equal in the city, while Isla, Scotland’s top choice for girls, only made seventh place.

Sharing second place for boys among Dundee parents were Muhammed and Theo, while Jack shared third place with Reuben. Roman, Noah and Lucas were popular, coming in equal fourth.

For girls, Sophie and Jessica were second equal, Olivia was third, and sharing the fourth spot were Grace, Ruby, Emily and Mia.

The annual list of the most popular baby names in Scotland was released by the National Records of Scotland on Tuesday morning.

How popular is your child’s name?

Among the Dundee babies whose names feature in the top 10 – in equal sixth place – was nine-week-old Evie MacGilp.

Her name was an easy choice for mum Christina Drysdale, 33, and dad James MacGilp, 29.

Christina told us: “We decided on Evie pretty early on, it was really one of the only ones we could both agree on. We just really liked the name.”

Due to lockdown the couple’s experience of bringing up a newborn has differed to that of most new parents.

Christina said: “We are missing out on meeting new mums and socialising, but we are getting there – it’s been fine.”

Ava Scarlett Whitcombe, born last September, was among 13 babies given the city’s most popular name for girls last year.

Her mum Jenna Dodd sent us her photograph.

And Olivia Mitchell’s first name was third most popular for girls in Dundee.

Olivia will celebrate her first birthday in a fortnight.

Submitting her photograph, mum Stephanie told us: “Love her name so much!”