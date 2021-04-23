Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our Schools and Family newsletter.

For the latest news and developments affecting children, parents and teachers across Tayside and Fife, sign up for our weekly Schools and Family newsletter.

The Courier school league tables rank for the first time Tayside and Fife schools on their Higher success.

And topping the inaugural list is the Community School of Auchterarder, where 54% of last year’s leavers gained five or more Highers.

In second place is Angus’ top performing school, Monifieth High School, with the same percentage but a lower virtual comparator figure.