The Courier school league tables rank for the first time Tayside and Fife schools on their Higher success.
And topping the inaugural list is the Community School of Auchterarder, where 54% of last year’s leavers gained five or more Highers.
In second place is Angus’ top performing school, Monifieth High School, with the same percentage but a lower virtual comparator figure.
Continue Reading
Start your 1 month free trial today to access premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers!Subscribe