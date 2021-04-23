Friday, April 23rd 2021 Show Links
School league tables: The Courier ranks Tayside and Fife schools on Higher success rate

By Cheryl Peebles
April 23 2021, 1.15pm Updated: April 23 2021, 1.58pm
Tayside and Fife schools ranked on Highers attainment.

The Courier school league tables rank for the first time Tayside and Fife schools on their Higher success.

And topping the inaugural list is the Community School of Auchterarder, where 54% of last year’s leavers gained five or more Highers.

In second place is Angus’ top performing school, Monifieth High School, with the same percentage but a lower virtual comparator figure.

