‘Nearly drowned’: Boris Johnson rescued by security after being ‘swept out to sea on paddleboard’ while on Highland holiday

By Daniel Boal
August 8 2021, 1.23pm Updated: August 8 2021, 5.05pm
Prime Minister Boris Johnson earlier this week as he met officers during a visit to the Scottish Police College at Tulliallan near Kincardine, Fife, during his visit to Scotland. Picture date: Wednesday August 4, 2021. James Glossop/The Times/PA Wire
The Prime Minister almost drowned while on his summer holiday in Scotland after he was swept out to sea on a paddleboard, according to reports.

Boris Johnson’s protection officers were forced to intervene and save his life during the close call.

Last year, he had been holidaying with his pregnant wife Carrie, their son Wilfred, and dog Dilyn when the ‘terrifying’ incident occurred.

Saved by his protection officers who managed to drag him to safety, a source told The Times that “he nearly drowned” and “was taken out by the current.”

They added: “He got swept away and found himself going further and further out.”

It has also been reported that Mr Johnson told friends after the incident that he would be returning to Scotland for a holiday “over my dead body.”

Along with his water-based mishap, the PM’s trip was also curtailed by security issues when his accommodations location was leaked to media members.

Following pictures being published of the couple’s trip up north, protection officers said it wasn’t safe for the family to stay, and it is understood they flew home after just three days.

News of Mr Johnson’s misadventure comes several days after his government updated its travel traffic light system.

It was announced earlier this week that he would be scrapping plans for a new amber watchlist; the decision came after criticism from industry experts, airlines and MPs.

