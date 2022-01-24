Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Bus replacement services between Aberdeen and Dundee for the next three Sundays

By Ross Hempseed
January 24 2022, 7.24pm

Work to improve the railway line between Aberdeen and Dundee will continue in the coming weeks – with passengers put on replacement buses.

Network Rail is spending £4million on upgrading the track.

Engineers will carry out the work along a two-mile length of track at various locations around Cove Bay, Montrose, and Arbroath.

Due to the complexity of the works to be carried out, the line will need to be closed.

It will result in replacement services for travellers between the two cities for the three consecutive Sundays, beginning January 30.

Replacement buses

Work will consist of lifting out and removing the old track before laying new stone ballast, sleepers, and rails, therefore no trains can travel along the route.

Liam Sumpter, Network Rail route director for Scotland, said: “Our engineers will be working around-the-clock to complete these projects as quickly as possible.

“Helping to make our infrastructure more resilient and more reliable, the work we are doing is part of a five-year, £4bn investment in our railway.

“However, such complex improvement work cannot be delivered without some short-term disruption of the railway and we’re urging passengers to plan ahead and check their journey in advance.”

To check your journey before you go click here.

