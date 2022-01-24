Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monday court round-up — Spar thief and mobile home trial

By Crime and Courts Team
January 24 2022, 7.30pm Updated: January 24 2022, 8.56pm
Court round-up graphic

The Monday court round-up.

Shop thief

A former Fife Spar worker who embezzled hundred of pounds from a now-closed branch will have to pay back the money he stole.

Dean Purves was not present at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court when he was sentenced.

Between June and October of 2017, 31-year-old Purves embezzled £500 from the convenience store in which he worked on St Clair Street in Kirkcaldy.

He had originally faced allegations he stole more than double that amount.

Self-isolating Purves, of Rolland Avenue in East Wemyss was ordered to pay the cash back by Sheriff Elizabeth McFarlane.

With the store now closed, Purves must pay compensation to CJ Lang and Son’s headquarters in Longtown Road in Dundee.

Solicitor Kerr Sneddon explained the payments would be made at £5 a week.

Snapchat abuse

A 26-year-old Fife man told a 12-year-old over Snapchat that he would “rape her”.

The girl told police she had stated her age to Joshua Nelson during their exchange, in which the Cowdenbeath man also said wrote “I’m going to get you pregnant”.

Fife man Joshua Nelson, Snapchat logo
Nelson sent vile messages to the 12-year-old on Snapchat.

Nelson denied he knew the girl’s age and screenshots could not be produced to prove he did.

However, he pled guilty to communicating indecently with the child and was placed on the Sex Offenders Register before sentencing next month.

Mobile home trial

A fresh trial date has been set for a Tayside businessman accused of bullying pensioners into buying mobile homes they did not want.

Caravan park owner Cresswell Welsh faces allegations he conned one elderly victim out of almost £80,000.

The 58-year-old is accused of lying about the age of second hand mobile homes he was selling and the annual cost of fees on the site.

Welch, of Seaton View, Arbroath, denies all charges.

His case called in his absence at Perth Sheriff Court.

Welch was due to stand trial next week but the court allowed an adjournment for his defence team to make further enquiries.

The case will call again on July 4.

Poisoning death probe

The death of student Thomas Hill in a remote cottage in the Angus glens in 2018 is to be the subject of a fatal accident inquiry.

Mr Hill died of carbon monoxide poisoning and the cottage owner and operator have been fined for their role in the death.

Thomas Hill
Thomas Hill.

However, a sheriff has ruled it is the public interest to now hold a further probe into the incident.

A preliminary hearing will take place in Forfar in March.

