Two-year-old boy and grandparents killed in A9 crash

A toddler and his grandparents were the victims of a horrific A9 crash in the Highlands near the Slochd Summit, police have said.

David and Elza McPherson were travelling with their two-year-old grandson when the three-vehicle crash happened on the Inverness to Perth road on Tuesday.

A huge emergency response was launched at about 11.40am, with three air ambulances, four fire crews and several police units in attendance.

Mr McPherson, 68, who was driving a red Fiesta, died at the scene.

Mrs McPherson, 64, and her grandson – who has not been named – were taken to hospital but died a short time later.

The other vehicles involved were a black Mercedes C Class and a white Mercedes Sprinter pick-up.

The occupants of the black car, a 67-year-old man and a 65-year-old woman, were taken to hospital and remain in a stable condition.

Appeal for dashcam footage

The male van driver was not hurt.

The road, near Carrbridge, was closed for around nine hours as crash scene investigators worked to piece together what happened.

Police are now appealing to motorists to check their dashcam footage to aid them with their inquiries.

Sergeant Neil MacDonald, of the road policing unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased and the family have requested that their privacy is respected at this time.

“We are conducting extensive inquiries into the circumstances of this incident and are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

“In particular, I would ask anyone with dashcam devices to check their footage as it could hold images which could prove to be significant in our enquiries.”

Anyone who may have information regarding the vehicles or the incident to contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 1010 of Tuesday July 5, 2022.