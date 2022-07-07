Richie Ramsay out of the Genesis Scottish Open due to illness

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Richie Ramsay is “hugely disappointed” to have had to withdraw from the Genesis Scottish Open through illness.

The Aberdonian, who has played in 14 Scottish Opens, took ill at the weekend and had not recovered to take his Thursday afternoon tee-time at The Renaissance.

“I’ve been ill the last few days and my body can’t take 72 holes,” he said. “I am hugely disappointed not to compete against the best players in the world but sometimes things are outside your control.

“I have to look more long term and just focus on getting better. I can only wish the rest of the Scots and all the other players the best.”

The absence is especially acute for Ramsay as he has an attachment to The Renaissance Club. He also won the Jock MacVicar AGW Memorial Trophy last year as the best Scottish finisher in the tournament.

Now 39, Ramsay has won three times on the DP World Tour and came agonisingly close to a fourth at the Betfred British Masters at the Belfry in May.

Ramsay was replaced in the draw by England’s Callum Shinkwin. His absence leaves eight Scottish starters in the £6.6 million tournament. It’s the first to be co-sanctioned by the DP World Tour and the PGA Tour under their strategic partnership.