Home News Scotland

Lord Lieutenant of Aberdeen lays wreath in tribute to Queen alongside flowers from the public

By Ellie Milne
September 9 2022, 6.30pm
The Lord Provost of Aberdeen David Cameron in his role as The Queen's Lord Lieutenant laying a wreath on the grassed area outside Marischal College. Picture by Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
The Lord Provost of Aberdeen David Cameron in his role as The Queen's Lord Lieutenant laying a wreath on the grassed area outside Marischal College. Picture by Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

The Lord Provost of Aberdeen has laid a wreath in tribute to the Queen on behalf of the people of the north-east.

Lord Lieutenant David Cameron, the civic representative for the monarch, added the wreath to the grass area outside Marischal College this afternoon.

The flag on the green is flying at half mast following the announcement of the Queen’s death on Thursday evening.

It is made up of roses, freesias and delphiniums with purple being the dominant colour to represent the royals.

Lord Lieutenant David Cameron lay the wreath on Friday afternoon on behalf of the people of Aberdeen. Picture by Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

Mr Cameron lay the wreath on behalf of the Lord Lieutenancy of Aberdeen and “more importantly” as a gesture for the citizens of Aberdeen.

“It’s very emotional,” he said. “I feel very honoured to be in a position to do this.

“The wreath represents not only residents who live in the city but those who moved away and still consider the north-east home.

“I think the outpouring of affection from the north-east, Scotland, the UK and the rest of the world just says it all for who she was.”

Personal tributes for the Queen

The lord provost also took some time to look at the bouquets and messages left outside Marischal College which show her death has been “keenly felt” by many people.

“There were a number of people I saw earlier coming out with flowers, it’s nice. Her association with the city is clear,” he added.

Indie Blossom Thompson, aged two, with her great aunt Susan Reid. Picture by Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

“You look at the television and you see Windsor, Sandringham and Buckingham Palace, but there’s also Balmoral, the whole of the north-east and Aberdeen city itself.

 

“The messages on the floral bouquets laid beside the city’s flagpole were lovely to read and were a mixture of personal memories and tributes to someone who faithfully served her people and her country until the end.”

He noted how her connections to the city have grown with each visit over the decades, as well as through all the north-east businesses which serve Balmoral.

Members of the public have left flowers for the Queen outside Marischal Square. Picture by Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

Deepest sympathies from Aberdeen

Aberdeen residents can continue to leave flowers on the grass area outside the council headquarters, where the flag is currently flying at half mast.

An online book of condolence can also be found on the Royal Family’s website for those who wish to share a message.

The lord provost has written directly to King Charles III to offer sympathies from Aberdeen and has also suspended all non-essential council meetings.

Sarah Barr left flowers with her daughter, Dusty Barr, and mum, Ethel Wilson. Picture by Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

Mr Cameron said: “We’re in the process of getting ready for the mourning period. Obviously, the royal household has the say on what actually happens, so we’re standing by with some of our senior officers waiting for instructions.

“As soon as we know exactly what’s going to happen, the whole thing will spring into motion and we’ll know what to do  over the weekend and over the next 10 to 12 days or so.”

