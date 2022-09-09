New post boxes will have Queen Elizabeth’s insignia as King Charles rails against ‘unnecessary waste’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

King Charles III has said he does not want “unnecessary waste” when it comes to changing cyphers and insignias on post boxes.

As a prince, King Charles has been a long-time campaigner for a more eco life – a policy he appears to be putting into practice in his earliest of decisions.

He has indicated to the Royal Mail that he would rather use the post boxes that are in production, or being prepared for installation – than to change to his cypher.

‘As little unnecessary expenditure or waste as possible’

A Royal Mail spokeswoman said: “There are no plans to change the Royal Mail logo, which is recognised globally as an iconic British brand.

“We have been advised that the King wants as little unnecessary expenditure or waste as possible as a result of the transition. Our logo will remain the same.

“In line with past practice, following the death of a monarch all existing post boxes will remain unchanged.

“Post boxes already in production or being prepared for installation, will also retain the insignia of Queen Elizabeth II.”

Charles is King: How will UK money, stamps and passports change?