News / UK & World News in Pictures – 7 December 2020 by Louise Gowans December 7 2020, 4.53pm Updated: December 8 2020, 9.51am

Our picture editors bring you the best breaking news images from the day.

Farmer and artist Fleur Baxter with the Christmas character artworks she has created using hay bales on her farm in Carmyllie, Angus. Fleur, who has been nicknamed 'Balesy' by locals, allows members of the public to visit the bales in return for donations to the local food bank. Jane Barlow/PA Wire

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to the Scottish Ambulance Service response centre in Newbridge, Edinburgh, on the second day of a three-day tour across the country. Wattie Cheung/PA Wire

(left to right) Oisin Carson, 6, and Isabella Fayeun, 7, from Kildare, choosing a tree at Wicklow Way Christmas Tree Farm near Laragh in Co Wicklow. Niall Carson/PA Wire

A person photographs and looks at the holiday lights during the annual Winter Festival of Lights in Niagara Falls, Ontario. Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP

A gallery assistant holds a Gold and Pietra Dura Steinkabinett (circa 1770) by Christian Gottlieb Stiehl estimated at £700,000 – £1,000,000, on display during a preview of items going up for auction in the Christmas Sale Series of Old Masters and Treasures at Sotheby's in Mayfair, London. Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

Rothschild's giraffes (Giraffa camelopardalis rothschildi) reacts to new visitors at Liberec Zoo in the Czech Republic.

Victoria Barrera, as Dew Crop, practices backstage before the start of the Rio Grande Valley Ballet's "The Nutcracker," for the 48th consecutive year at the McAllen Performing Arts Center. Delcia Lopez/The Monitor via AP

Workers collect ice from the Songhua River in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Ice cubes collected from the frozen Songhua River will be used in decoration of the city.