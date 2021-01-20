News / UK & World News in Pictures – 20 January 2021 by Louise Gowans January 20 2021, 4.03pm Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up Our picture editors bring you the best breaking news images of the day. More than 300 candle luminarieseach representing a Cambria County resident who died from COVID-19 are shown on a river wall near the historic Stone Bridge in Johnstown, Pa. John Rucosky/Tribune-Democrat via AP An Indian artist Aejaz Saiyed gives finishing touch to an art work featuring U.S.President-elect Joe Biden, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and Indian freedom fighter Mahatma Gandhi, ahead of Biden’s inauguration ceremony, in Ahmedabad, India. AP Photo/Ajit Solanki Recovery workers prepare to recover an overturned lorry at the scene of an accident on the eastbound track of the M62 motorway between junctions 21 (Milnrow) and 22 (Ripponden). Danny Lawson/PA Wire Following the restructuring at fedex, employees go on strike for a period of 48 hours at the Liege airport, Belgium. Isopix/Shutterstock Monkey’s are sitting on the wall at the Shrine of Hazrat Chasni Pir. Hazrat Chashni Pir was a geologist and he was the closest companion of Hazrat Shah Jalal. When Hazrat Chashni Pir died, monkeys started breeding and his tomb became famous for monkeys. Md Rafayat Haque Khan/ZUMA Wire/Shutterstock Children are exposed to the harsh weather conditions and flooding in a camp for internally displaced Syrians around the village of Killi in the Idlib province. Osama Jumaa/IMAGESLIVE via ZUMA Wire/Shutterstock A man in a mask passes a mural, made up of NHS staff pictures, on the side of a NHS vaccine facility in Swansea, south Wales. Robert Melen/Shutterstock President Donald Trump gestures as he boards Marine One for the final time. AP Photo/Alex Brandon A man places flags at the National World War I Museum and Memorial Tuesday in Kansas City, Mo. The 1,665 flags represent the area residents who died in the coronavirus pandemic and the display was part of a national memorial to lives lost to COVID-19. AP Photo/Charlie Riedel Volunteers provide trauma healing to children affected by the 6.2 magnitude earthquake in the district of Mamuju.<br />Trauma healing for earthquake victims. Zul Kifli/Pacific Press/Shutterstock Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Courier For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles. Subscribe