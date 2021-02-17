News / UK & World News in Pictures – 17 February 2021 by Louise Gowans February 17 2021, 4.03pm © Shutterstock Feed Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up Our picture editors bring you the best breaking news images of the day. Ann in a Red Jumper (1957, estimate: £150,000-250,000) Head of a Boy (estimate £300,000-500,000) and Portrait of Ann (estimate £80,000-£120,000) are seen as preparations are made behind closed doors ahead of Christie’s live streamed Modern British Art Auction. Ian West/PA Wire Thousands of cars parked at the Rockingham Logistics Hub in Corby, Northamptonshire. The 250-acre site was a race track for motorsport events until it was sold in 2018 and converted into a centre for automotive logistics. Joe Giddens/PA Wire A puppy called Toffee has been saved by vets in London after he ingested a large face mask. Staff at the Blue Cross charity’s animal hospital in Victoria, London, removed the cloth facemask from the 11-month old Cavalier King Charles Spaniel’s stomach during emergency surgery. Blue Cross/PA Wire Annalee Corcoran (6) receives ashes from her aunty Maria Corcoran outside their home in Meakstown, Dublin, on Ash Wednesday in Ireland. Brian Lawless/PA Wire Lara Fawcett swims in the River Nidd in Knaresborough, North Yorkshire, to raise money for the Archbishop of York Youth Trust. The 54-year-old sister of Bear Grylls is aiming to swim for five minutes, three times per week in freezing water and hopes to raise GBP 50,000 throughout the month for her very FrostyFeb fundraiser. Owen Humphreys/PA Wire Children practice skiing at a ski resort in Luquan District in Shijiazhuang, north China’s Hebei Province. Xinhua/Shutterstock Italian volcano Mount Etna erupts, spewing smoke and ash into the sky. Angela Platania/Shutterstock A man wearing a mask walks past a graffiti with the message âStay alert, save lives in London’s Soho district as the coronavirus lockdown continues in the city. Tayfun Salci/ZUMA Wire/Shutterstock Canon Richard Frith sprinkles ash onto the head of the Very Reverend Nicola Sullivan, during an outdoor Ash Wednesday service at Southwell Minster in Nottingham. Jacob King/PA Wire Protesters outside the Crowne Plaza London Heathrow hotel in West Drayton, London, which is being used as accommodation for asylum seekers. Yui Mok/PA Wire Farmers work in the field in Wengqi Village of Dushan County, southwest China’s Guizhou Province. Xinhua/Shutterstock A view of Trump Plaza in Atlantic City, New Jersey prior to implosion. Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Courier For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles. Subscribe