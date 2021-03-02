News / UK & World News in Pictures – 2 March 2021 by Louise Gowans March 2 2021, 3.32pm Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up Our picture editors bring you the best breaking news images of the day. Al Mennie who has raised over £15,000 by swimming in complete darkness each night in the sea at Castlerock for two months, to reach target 100km in aid of Aware NI, a depression charity in Northern Ireland. Liam McBurney/PA Wire The Crannog on Loch Tay with Ben Lawers in the spring sunshine as a backdrop, Kenmore, Loch Tay. Kim Cessford / DCT Media. A woman touches the Ian Saint John mural where he is pictured alongside his strike partner and World Cup hero Roger Hunt in a mural created by Murwalls. Peter Byrne/PA Wire. People watch as Mount Sinabung spews volcanic material during an eruption in Karo, North Sumatra, Indonesia. AP Photo A giant panda lies on the tree and take a nap during a warm sunny afternoon in Beijing. Shutterstock For the final India vs England Tests, Just Eat will be offering a 4am Full Indian Breakfast for cricket fans waking up early to catch the action. Former England cricketer Monty Panesar, who was part of the last England team to win a test series in India has teamed up with Just Eat to launch the campaign that will be available from selected restaurants across London, Manchester and Birmingham. PinPep/Shutterstock People walk their dogs by Kenilworth Castle in Warwickshire, during a cold and grey morning. Jacob King/PA Wire Claire Mercer, whose husband Jason was killed along with Alexandru Murgeanu when they stopped on a section of smart motorway on the M1 near Sheffield after a minor collision and were then hit by a lorry, protests outside South Yorkshire Police HQ in Sheffield, where she is calling on the chief constable to prosecute Highways England over her husband’s death. Danny Lawson/PA Wire Lava is flowing down from Mount Merapi as seen from Tungguarum village in Sleman, Yogyakarta province<br />Indonesia’s Mount Merapi. INA Photo Agency/Shutterstock Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Courier For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles. Subscribe More from The Courier What’s on today: Nicola Sturgeon faces the music and Rishi Sunak pays out Ole Gunnar Solskjaer promises ‘realistic and responsible’ business in the summer Isle of Wight Festival moved to September following road map news BBC Three to return as channel in 2022