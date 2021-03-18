News / UK & World News in Pictures – 18 March 2021 by Louise Gowans March 18 2021, 4.00pm © PA Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up Our picture editors bring you the best breaking news images of the day. A Bonhams employee holds ‘Visage de Faune’, a a 22-carat gold repoussé plate produced by Pablo Picasso and goldsmith François Hugo which has an estimate of £250,000-350,000, alongside ‘Portrait de Jacqueline aux Cheveux Lisses’ at a photo call at Bonhams in London, ahead of their forthcoming Picassomania sale. Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire Supporters of Johnny Depp, one dressed as Edward Scissorhands played by Depp in the Tim Burton 1990 film of the same name, wait outside the Royal Courts of Justice in London, ahead of a ruling on Depp’s application to the Court of Appeal. Yui Mok/PA Wire The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, during a visit to Newham ambulance station in East London, talk with the family of paramedic Jahrin (Jay) Khan via a mobile phone. The family is in London but her father joined the conversation from Bangladesh. Ms Khan has been unable to see her family through the pandemic. Richard Pohle/The Times/PA Wire Konik ponies fight for dominance as the foaling season begins at the National Trust’s Wicken Fen Nature Reserve in Cambridgeshire. Joe Giddens/PA Wire Smailholm Tower, near Kelso in the Scottish Borders, is lit up by the world premiere of a brand-new short film “Young Scott” created by video artist Andy McGregor, to launch the international celebrations for the 250th anniversary of the life and works of Sir Walter Scott. Jane Barlow/PA Wire Kat Trinder looks at an art installation entitled ‘Colour Forms – straws upon the water’ by collaborators Lenny and Whale, which has been unveiled in Wentworth Castle Gardens in Barnsley, South Yorkshire. It was inspired by Lady Mary Wortley Montagu, who brought the concept of the smallpox inoculation to England from Turkey in 1721. Danny Lawson/PA Wire Gardeners Jamie Pikesley (left) and Ned Lomax inspect a small blooming magnolia tree at the National Trust’s Glendurgan Garden in Cornwall. The National Trust is inviting people wherever they live to emulate Japan’s Hanami the ancient tradition of viewing and celebrating blossom – with its #BlossomWatch campaign. Ben Birchall/PA Wire A man reads a copy of the Daily Nation morning newspaper reporting the death of neighboring Tanzania’s President John Magufuli on a street in Nairobi, Kenya. AP Photo/Khalil Senosi Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Courier For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles. Subscribe