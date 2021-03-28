Sunday, March 28th 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

News in Pictures – March 28th 2021

by Gemma Bibby
March 28 2021, 2.58pm
Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day

Ann-Marie Sheard with her son Isaac who has Down Syndrome and is classed as clinically extremely vulnerable (CEV), at their home in Ackworth, Yorkshire. Ms Sheard is calling for much clearer guidance on the vaccination of CEV children after facing a “brick wall” of obstacles. Photo by Danny Lawson/PA Wire
Cherry Blossoms Bloom Along Tidal Basin, Washington DC, USA. The National Park Service warned that the Cherry Blossom trees will be closed off to the public if crowds grow too large in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI/Shutterstock
Sir Lindsay Hoyle, Speaker of the House of Commons, helping to adjust clocks in the Houses of Parliament in London for the start of British Summer Time. Photo by Jessica Taylor/PA Wire
Westminster Abbey in partnership with publishers, Hodder & Stoughton will be releasing a specially recorded film of St John’s Gospel read by David Suchet on the Abbey’s YouTube channel on Easter Sunday at 4.00 pm. Photo by ACAP media/Westminster Abbey/PA Wire
Girls apply coloured powder to each other during the celebration of Holi, the festival of colours, in Agartala of Tripura, India. Photo by Xinhua/Shutterstock
Folk artists perform at the cole flower fields in Baofeng County, central China’s Henan Province. Photo by Xinhua/Shutterstock
The Scottish Mountaineering Club’s Lagangarbh Hut on the north side of the snow-covered Buachaille Etive Mor in Glencoe. Photo by Jane Barlow/PA Wire
A windsurfer enjoys the windy conditions on the sea in Camber, East Sussex. Photo by Gareth Fuller/PA Wire