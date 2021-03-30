News / UK & World News in Pictures – March 30th 2021 by Gemma Bibby March 30 2021, 3.26pm © PA Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day A breeder takes care of a sloth baby at the Hefei aquarium in Hefei, capital of east China’s Anhui Province. Photo by Xinhua/Shutterstock People enter the North Sea during sunrise at Tynemouth beach on the North East coast. Photo by Owen Humphreys/PA Wire Children participate in Muddy Good Run in Christchurch, New Zealand. Photo by Xinhua/Shutterstock The queues to venerate the Captive and the Trinity were the most crowded on Easter Monday in Malaga, where the faithful left flowers and donations on their visit. Photo by Lorenzo Carnero/ZUMA Wire/Shutterstock Anna Heslop, 25, paddleboarding during sunrise at Cullercoats Bay on the North East coast. Photo by Owen Humphreys/PA Wire Runner-up image in this year’s Wildfowl and Wetlands Trust (WWT) Waterlife photography competition, entitled A Big Appetite, of a reed warbler feeding a cuckoo, taken from a hide at WWT Martin Mere. Photo by Maggie Bullock/WWT/PA Wire A Pair of Scottish All-metal Flintlock Belt Pistols included in the Dunrobin Attic Sale, under instruction from the 25th Earl of Sutherland, which includes more than 450 lots from the castle. Bonhams, London. Photo by James Veysey/Shutterstock Children play around a herd of life-size elephant figures created by international conservation charity Elephant Family on display at Sudeley Castle in Winchcombe, Gloucestershire. The 30 plus, hand-carved, wooden elephants will be at the grounds of the castle for six weeks, before heading to London at the end of May to spend eight weeks in the Royal Parks. Photo by Ben Birchall/PA Wire Arab dance is a folklore in Idlib that has been revived by notables of large families in Idlib as part of their guest houses dedicated to staying up late, cheering sadness and helping the needy. This heritage faced the threat of extinction due to the bombing and the displacement caused by the Syrian regime, but the city’s elders tried to stick to it and revive it in recent years. Photo by Moawia Atrash/ZUMA Wire/Shutterstock One of three Asian small-clawed otter pups, born at Edinburgh Zoo in January, receive their first health check. Photo by Royal Zoological Society of Scotland/PA Wire People make their way past beach huts on the sea front on Boscombe beach in Dorset. Temperatures in parts of the UK are expected to be significantly warmer this week as families and friends are reunited and sporting activities are allowed to resume in England. Photo by Andrew Matthews/PA Wire Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Courier For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles. Subscribe More from The Courier Cheers to the beers: Do you remember these classic Dundee pubs? UK to be hotter than Marbella with ‘chance’ of hitting record March temperature Dundee United: Both teams ‘will be going at it hammer and tongs’ says boss Micky Mellon ahead of Partick Thistle Scottish Cup clash Dundee assistant boss Dave Mackay insists there is no huge gulf in quality between Dark Blues and Scottish Cup foes St Johnstone