News in Pictures – March 31st 2021

Tidal Basin cherry blossoms at peak bloom, Washington DC, USA. Photo by Allison Bailey/Shutterstock Commemoration Day of the young combatant in Santiago, Chile. Photo by Felipe Figueroa/SOPA Images/Shutterstock As part of the National Vaccination Plan for Mexico City, the authorities reported that they will apply 858 thousand 91 vaccines in eight days, which represents around 107 thousand daily vaccinations. Photo by Guillermo Gutierrez/ZUMA Wire/Shutterstock People visit the public art installation "Reflect" by Jen Lewin at Domino Park along the East River waterfront in Brooklyn, New York, USA. Photo by Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock An impromptu party involving flame throwers is held at dusk near the West Pier of Brighton Beach. Photo by Javier Garcia/Shutterstock Swimmers enjoying the first dip in the Peterborough Lido for over a year, as it has been unable to open since the first lockdown in March 2020. Photo by Paul Marriott/Shutterstock New research has shown for the first time that animal DNA can be collected from the air, and the finding could help in the understanding of the transmission of airborne diseases like Covid-19, the study author said. Photo by Peter Byrne/PA Wire Workers unload watermelons from Cargo boat in The Buriganga River in Dhaka, Bangladesh. Photo by Syed Mahamudur Rahman/NurPhoto/Shutterstock US People Pay Honour On Vietnam Memorial Wall on Veterans Day, Washington, United States. Photo by Lenin Nolly/NurPhoto/Shutterstock Oxford University Boat Club train on the River Great Ouse near Ely in Cambridgeshire ahead of the 2021 Boat Race. The 2021 Boat Race will be staged in Ely for the first time since 1944. Photo by Joe Giddens/PA Wire. Children with bright colourful painted faces at a Bangladeshi Borzan Tea garden during the annual Hindu Festival Of Colours, known as Holi Festival marking the onset of spring. Photo by Md Rafayat Haque Khan/ZUMA Wire/Shutterstock People enjoy relaxing in the park on the one of the hottest march days ever recorded in Brussels, Belgium. Photo by Isopix/Shutterstock