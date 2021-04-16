News / UK & World News in Pictures – April 16th 2021 by Gemma Bibby April 16 2021, 3.59pm © PA Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day A warden looks at a knitted tapestry created by the Ickenham Postbox Toppers, in honour of the Duke of Edinburgh award, atop a post box in Windsor, Berkshire, following the death of the Duke of Edinburgh at the age of 99 on April 9. Steve Parsons/PA Wire A member of the Household Calvary Life Guards preparing her uniform before rehearsing for the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral. The military have been rehearsing all week for their pivotal role in the his funeral. The Royal Navy, Royal Air Force and the Army will be in the grounds of Windsor Castle on Saturday, taking part in the procession and carrying out other duties including the playing of The Last Post. Victoria Jones/PA Wire A walker stops to take a picture amongst a frosty Richmond Park this morning in front of an impressive sunrise. Temperatures are set to get slightly warmer over the weekend with temperatures up to 15C.<br />Rick Findler/Shutterstock Muslims celebrate Friday Prayers at a distance from one another at the largest mosque in Southeast Asia at Istiqlal Mosque, Jakarta. Dasril Roszandi/ZUMA Wire/Shutterstock Angela Dillon takes Lily, a Miniature Goldendoodle, for a walk in the sunshine past the newly refurbished beach huts in Folkestone, Kent, which will be included in the Folkestone Triennial arts festival later this year. Gareth Fuller/PA Wire Deputy First Minister, John Swinney MSP, visits Jamesfield Garden Centre, Abernethy, with local candidate, Jim Fairley. Wullie Marr Photography Fishing in the sun on Rescobie loch near Forfar. Gareth Jennings/ DCT Media Fun in the sun in the activity park at The Brechin Garden Centre. Millie Brewster & Michael Stirling from Glamis play on the trampolines. Gareth Jennings/ DCT Media The Countess of Wessex, Lady Louise Windsor and the Earl of Wessex view flowers outside St George’s Chapel, at Windsor Castle, Berkshire, following the death of the Duke of Edinburgh at the age of 99 on April 9. Steve Parsons/PA Wire Sunny weather has arrived alongside the easing of lockdown restrictions allowing people to meet outdoors. Twins Amelia and Jessica Hewitt, sit with brother Joshua Hewitt, amongst the daffodils at Magdalen Green. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Courier For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles. Subscribe