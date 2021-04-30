News / UK & World News in Pictures – April 30th 2021 By wailingchung April 30 2021, 7.39pm © Shutterstock Feed Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day Going to the Match by L.S. LOWRY, painted in 1928, will be offered with an estimate of £2,000,000 to £3,000,000 as part of Sotherby’s inaugural British art: Modern/Contemporary live-stream auction in the summer, London. Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock A worker dries vermicelli, used as a sweet, during holy Ramadan month in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. Prabhat Kumar Verma/ZUMA Wire/Shutterstock Los Angeles County Firefighters Jordan Murren, left, and Tim Luna, puts out a hot spot on a brush fire, estimated at 24 acres, burning above Country Valley Rd in Westlake Village.<br />Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times/Shutterstock Georgina Snow, Centre Manager at Bruce’s Doggy Day Care in Kent cools off Max the Poodle and Roxie the Nova Scotia in the sunshine ahead of the rain forecast for the Bank Holiday Weekend. Oliver Dixon/Shutterstock People wearing masks wait to be vaccinated at the Barasat State General Hospital amid the deadly second wave of COVID-19, India. Dipayan Bose/SOPA Images/Shutterstock First Minister and leader of the SNP Nicola Sturgeon during campaigning in Bruntsfield, Edinburgh, for the Scottish Parliamentary election. Jane Barlow/PA Wire Pakistani blacksmiths work at an iron molding factory in an industrial area ahead of International Labour Day in Lahore. Rana Sajid Hussain/Pacific Press/Shutterstock Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Courier For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles. Subscribe