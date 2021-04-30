Saturday, May 1st 2021 Show Links
News in Pictures – April 30th 2021

By wailingchung
April 30 2021, 7.39pm
Going to the Match by L.S. LOWRY, painted in 1928, will be offered with an estimate of £2,000,000 to £3,000,000 as part of Sotherby’s inaugural British art: Modern/Contemporary live-stream auction in the summer, London. Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock
A worker dries vermicelli, used as a sweet, during holy Ramadan month in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. Prabhat Kumar Verma/ZUMA Wire/Shutterstock
Los Angeles County Firefighters Jordan Murren, left, and Tim Luna, puts out a hot spot on a brush fire, estimated at 24 acres, burning above Country Valley Rd in Westlake Village.<br />Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times/Shutterstock
Georgina Snow, Centre Manager at Bruce’s Doggy Day Care in Kent cools off Max the Poodle and Roxie the Nova Scotia in the sunshine ahead of the rain forecast for the Bank Holiday Weekend. Oliver Dixon/Shutterstock
People wearing masks wait to be vaccinated at the Barasat State General Hospital amid the deadly second wave of COVID-19, India. Dipayan Bose/SOPA Images/Shutterstock
First Minister and leader of the SNP Nicola Sturgeon during campaigning in Bruntsfield, Edinburgh, for the Scottish Parliamentary election.  Jane Barlow/PA Wire
Pakistani blacksmiths work at an iron molding factory in an industrial area ahead of International Labour Day in Lahore. Rana Sajid Hussain/Pacific Press/Shutterstock