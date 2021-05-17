News / UK & World News in Pictures – May 17th 2021 By Gemma Bibby May 17 2021, 5.14pm Updated: May 17 2021, 5.53pm © PA Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day Rupture NO1 exhibit, Tate Britain, London. Geoff Pugh/Shutterstock Owner, Nky Iweka from Pitanga displays a ‘Come on in’ sign designed by artist Yukai Du, which has been created as part of the American Express Shop Small campaign to help welcome people back inside hospitality venues as they reopen their doors to customers today, London. Matt Crossick/PA Wire Sunny Jouhal, General Manager of the lastminute.com London Eye, stands on top of a London Eye Pod, 135 meters high above the ground to celebrate the re-opening of the attraction following the easing of coronavirus restrictions today. Matt Alexander/PA Wire Israeli firefighters try to put out a fire caused by rockets launched from the Gaza Strip into Israel near southern Israeli city of Sderot. Xinhua/Shutterstock Six-week-old Bengal Tiger cub with her mother inside their den at the Bandhavgarh National Park, India. The new “Big Five” of the natural world’s top creatures to photograph have been revealed after a year-long global vote as elephants, polar bears, gorillas, tigers and lions. Suzi Eszterhas/PA Wire A protestor holds a placard saying End Israel’s war crimes during the demonstration. Pro Palestinian protestors gathered for a rally in the city plaza to share their support for Palestine and anger at what they see as Israeli aggression. Speakers at the event voiced their desire for the U.S. to stop sending military aid it Israel. Reno, US. Ty O’Neil/SOPA Images/Shutterstock Customers Belinda Jamieson and Elaine Banks wait at the door at the Grosvenor Edinburgh Maybury Casino for opening as most of Scotland moves to Level 2 restrictions to ease out of lockdown. Jane Barlow/PA Wire Firefighters make their way to the fire line in canyons between Pacific Palisades and Topanga Canyon as air drops continued non-stop throughout the day. Los Angeles, California, United States. Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times/Shutterstock Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Courier For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles. Subscribe