News / UK & World News in Pictures – 21 May 2021 By Louise Gowans May 21 2021, 4.00pm

Our picture editors bring you the best breaking news images of the day.

Oliver Gormley and son James making the final preparations ahead of a rare exhibition featuring the work of leading pop art figures Andy Warhol and Keith Haring at Gormleys Fine Art in Dublin. Marc O'Sullivan/PA Wire

Sonia Napolitano, Learning Programme Coordinator at the V&A Dundee looks through the 'Cloud of Dreams'. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media

Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan visits Nine Elms station on the Northern Line extension to see the ticket hall and platforms as work is completed in south London on the new underground line which is due to open in autumn this year. Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Dancers from the Sophie Adams Ballet Company after performing in Southwark Cathedral in London. Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

Waves crash over the harbour wall in Folkestone, Kent, with wind and rain forecast to ravage the UK on the first Friday that people have been allowed to meet in large groups outside in England. Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

Andrew Marr at opens the 'Turner's English Coasts' exhibition of J.M.W. Turner's original maritime watercolours and prints at the Turner's House museum at the artist's former home in Twickenham, London. Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

A group of friends (L-R) Marissa O'Malia, McKenzie Webster, Kelly Willis and Bjorg Fridbjornsdottir jump for joy to celebrate McKenzie's birthday on the Millennium Bridge, London, with wind and rain forecast to ravage the UK on the first Friday that people have been allowed to meet in large groups outside in England. Yui Mok/PA Wire

The destroyed building housing the offices of The Associated Press and other media, after it was hit last week by Israeli airstrike, in Gaza City, AP Photo/Hatem Moussa

Students from Hazelwood Integrated College take part in the Herstory Parallel Peace Project in Belfast. Israeli, Palestinian and Northern Irish peace activists took part in the project which tells the story of women and girls on the island of Ireland whose lives have been affected by conflict. Niall Carson/PA Wire