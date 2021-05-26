News / UK & World News in Pictures – 26 May 2021 By Louise Gowans May 26 2021, 4.00pm © PA The Flower supermoon sets behind Stonehenge in Wiltshire. Picture date: Wednesday May 26, 2021. PA Photo. Being only 357,462 km away from Earth, the Moon will appear a whole 30 per cent brighter and 14 per cent larger than some previous full Moons. Photo credit should read: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up Our picture editors bring you the best breaking news images of the day. A health worker wearing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) sanitises his colleague after the funeral for a COVID-19 victim at Nirvana memorial, a Buddhist, Taoist and Christian cemetery in Semenyih, Malaysia. AP Photo/Vincent Thian Artist Heather Peak onboard The narrow boat Small Bells Ring, which is a floating library of short stories, on the Leeds and Liverpool Canal close to Rishton Library, Rishton, Blackburn. Peter Byrne/PA Wire Koby Martin poses next to his work Spotlight Dreams, 2021, during a photo call for five new public art commissions by young artists being unveiled at St Felix Place, near to the Tate Modern in London. Yui Mok/PA Wire The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge land yachting on the beach at St Andrews. Steve Brown/DCT Media A surfer falls off his board as the moon rises in Sydney. AP Photo/Mark Baker The moon sets behind the Montevideo port, in Uruguay during a lunar eclipse, also known as a super blood moon. AP Photo/Matilde Campodonico The Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales passes the Portsmouth Naval Memorial as it returns to Portsmouth Harbour after taking part in sea trials. Andrew Matthews/PA Wire The Flower supermoon sets behind Stonehenge in Wiltshire. Andrew Matthews/PA Wire Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Courier For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles. Subscribe