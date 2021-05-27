News / UK & World News in Pictures – 27 May 2021 By Louise Gowans May 27 2021, 4.00pm © PA The Duchess of Cambridge plants sunflower seeds with volunteers during a visit to Starbank Park, Edinburgh, to hear how Fields in Trust are helping to protect green spaces in Edinburgh. Picture date: Thursday May 27, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story ROYAL Cambridge. Photo credit should read: Phil Noble/PA Wire Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up Our picture editors bring you the best breaking news images of the day. Curator Dr Martin Goldberg with the 3D reconstruction of the lidded vessel from the Galloway Hoard, during a preview of the Galloway Hoard Exhibition at the National Museum of Scotland, Edinburgh. Andrew Milligan/PA Wire Residents and volunteers have teamed up to turn Lozells in Birmingham into arguably Britain’s prettiest deprived inner-city area. Backed by community group Aspire & Succeed and inspired by an existing project called ‘Lozells in Bloom’, the community is using unwanted industrial tyres to create beautiful flowerbeds which also serve as barriers to prevent dangerous parking and anti-social gatherings and loitering. Jacob King/PA Wire Coquerel’s Sifaka lemurs Beatrice and Elliott explore their new home at Chester Zoo. The pair are the first of the rare species, known as ‘dancing lemurs’, to be cared for in a European zoo, and have travelled almost 4,000 miles from the Duke Lemur Centre, North Carolina, for a vital new European endangered species breeding programme for the animals. Peter Byrne/PA Wire The Duchess of Cambridge plants sunflower seeds with volunteers during a visit to Starbank Park, Edinburgh, to hear how Fields in Trust are helping to protect green spaces in Edinburgh. Phil Noble/PA Wire The Scouts want to recruit more adult volunteers after losing 15,000 during the coronavirus pandemic. Scouts/PA Wire York Art Gallery employees Sarah Steel views Vivarium by artist Dirk Hardy, that shows the artist’s depiction of Jemel Roberson, a Security guard who was shot and killed. Danny Lawson/PA Wire Palestinians lives on the rubble of their destroyed houses after bombing from Israeli war plans in the last escalation at the north of the Gaza Strip. Mahmoud Khattab/Quds Net News via ZUMA Wire/Shutterstock The Duchess of Cornwall looks on as the Prince of Wales pours a pint in the Prince of Wales public house, during a visit to Clapham Old Town, south London, to celebrate the high street and retail sector as non-essential shops re-open and Coronavirus restrictions ease. Heathcliff O’Malley/Daily Telegraph/PA Wire A field of buttercups in Runnymede, Surrey. Steve Parsons/PA Wire Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Courier For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles. Subscribe