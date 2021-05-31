News in Pictures – May 31st 2021

Monday, May 31st 2021 Show Links
By Gemma Bibby
May 31 2021, 4.00pm Updated: May 31 2021, 4.03pm
Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day

Paddleboarders in the sea at Portobello beach near Edinburgh, as Bank Holiday Monday could be the hottest day of the year so far. Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
People enjoy the sunshine at Bolton Abbey in Yorkshire, as temperatures are predicted to hit 25C in parts of the UK. PA Wire
A drone view of a sailboat during the sunset yesterday in Sottomarina, Chioggia, Italy. Manuel Romano/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
People enjoy the warm weather on Bournemouth beach, Dorset. Andrew Matthews/PA Wire
A family member prays as he performs the last rites of a person who died due to COVID-19 at a crematorium in Jammu, India. AP Photo/Channi Anand
World No Tobacco Day sand sculpture by sand Indian sand artist Sudarshan Patnaik. Bhubaneswar, India.  STR/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
The Canary Islands Community Day has been celebrated with few events. The Canary Islands await English and German tourism for this summer while they continue their vaccination campaign. Mercedes Menendez/Pacific Press/Shutterstock
People flock to Abereiddy and it’s famous Blue Lagoon in Pembrokeshire during Bank Holiday Monday which saw the British coastline packed with visitors enjoying their staycation break. Robert Melen/Shutterstock
People punt and kayak on the River Cam at Grantchester Meadows near Cambridge. Joe Giddens/PA Wire
The ex-Guinness Brewery British Rail Class 08 0-6-0 DE 08060 Unicorn takes passengers from Wallingford to Cholsey Station through the picturesque countryside on the 40th Anniversary of the last freight train to travel the Wallingford Line. Geoffrey Swaine/Shutterstock
Andrew Tinsley (11) riding the sand dunes at Murlough Beach in Northern Ireland. Liam McBurney/PA Wire
People flock to Santa Monica Pier and Santa Monica beach on Memorial Day, California, United States. Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times/ Shutterstock

