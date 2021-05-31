News / UK & World News in Pictures – May 31st 2021 By Gemma Bibby May 31 2021, 4.00pm Updated: May 31 2021, 4.03pm © PA Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day Paddleboarders in the sea at Portobello beach near Edinburgh, as Bank Holiday Monday could be the hottest day of the year so far. Andrew Milligan/PA Wire People enjoy the sunshine at Bolton Abbey in Yorkshire, as temperatures are predicted to hit 25C in parts of the UK. PA Wire A drone view of a sailboat during the sunset yesterday in Sottomarina, Chioggia, Italy. Manuel Romano/NurPhoto/Shutterstock People enjoy the warm weather on Bournemouth beach, Dorset. Andrew Matthews/PA Wire A family member prays as he performs the last rites of a person who died due to COVID-19 at a crematorium in Jammu, India. AP Photo/Channi Anand World No Tobacco Day sand sculpture by sand Indian sand artist Sudarshan Patnaik. Bhubaneswar, India. STR/NurPhoto/Shutterstock The Canary Islands Community Day has been celebrated with few events. The Canary Islands await English and German tourism for this summer while they continue their vaccination campaign. Mercedes Menendez/Pacific Press/Shutterstock People flock to Abereiddy and it’s famous Blue Lagoon in Pembrokeshire during Bank Holiday Monday which saw the British coastline packed with visitors enjoying their staycation break. Robert Melen/Shutterstock People punt and kayak on the River Cam at Grantchester Meadows near Cambridge. Joe Giddens/PA Wire The ex-Guinness Brewery British Rail Class 08 0-6-0 DE 08060 Unicorn takes passengers from Wallingford to Cholsey Station through the picturesque countryside on the 40th Anniversary of the last freight train to travel the Wallingford Line. Geoffrey Swaine/Shutterstock Andrew Tinsley (11) riding the sand dunes at Murlough Beach in Northern Ireland. Liam McBurney/PA Wire People flock to Santa Monica Pier and Santa Monica beach on Memorial Day, California, United States. Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times/ Shutterstock Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Courier For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles. Subscribe More from The Courier Photo gallery: Highlights from Glamis Castle’s first-ever food festival Gareth Southgate using data to help whittle down England squad for Euro 2020 First Drive: The Peugeot 508 SW PSE is a taste of performance cars of the future Dick Campbell: My twin bought me a new Merc for my 60th – I gave him a scarf and gloves!