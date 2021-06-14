News / UK & World News in Pictures – June 14th 2021 By John Post June 14 2021, 4.16pm Updated: June 14 2021, 4.46pm © Shutterstock Feed Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day Polar bear Flocke (second right) and her three cubs Tala (left), Yuma (second left) and Indiana (right) in the second Project Polar reserve at Yorkshire Wildlife Park in Cantley, near Doncaster. They are settling in after the move to Yorkshire from France, which was recommended as the best home for them by the European Endangered Species Programme (EEP). Flocke, aged 12, and her triplets – males Indiana, (known as Indie) and Yuma, and tiny female Tala will live separately to the park’s resident males who live in the 10-acre Project Polar. The new arrivals bring the park’s polar bear total up to eight, which makes Project Polar the largest polar bear centre outside Canada. Danny Lawson/PA Wire Children’s dresses are seen on crosses outside the Residential School in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada. The remains of 215 children were discovered buried near the former Kamloops Indian Residential School earlier this month. Canadian Press/Shutterstock Edinburgh artist Brian McFeely (aka Elph) adds the finishing touches to the underpass mural, which features images of cattle, sheep, goats, wild geese, horses along with other birds and animals at the Royal Highland Show being held at Ingliston in Edinburgh which begins today. Due to covid restrictions this years event is being streamed online and is closed to the public. Andrew Milligan/PA Wire A vintage 5404 locomotive pictured during the commemoration of the first international train between Paris and Brussels, at Brussels South (Brussel Zuid – Bruxelles Midi) train station, in Brussels. On June 14, 1846, the first train, linking the French and Belgian capitals, left Paris for Brussels. The journey took almost two full days: a first step towards the construction of the European railway. Today, that same journey takes only 1 hour and 22 minutes. Shutterstock Scotland fans arrive at the Fan Zone in Glasgow as they watch the UEFA Euro 2020 Group D match between Scotland and the Czech Republic held at Hampden Park. Ian Rutherford/PA Wire. People participate in a dragon boat race to celebrate the Dragon Boat Festival in Zigui County, central China’s Hubei Province, June 14, 2021. China celebrated the Dragon Boat Festival on Monday to commemorate Qu Yuan, a patriotic poet from the Warring States Period (475-221 BC) believed to have been born in Zigui County. Xinhua/Shutterstock Serbia’s Novak Djokovic poses with the trophy in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris one day after winning French Open tennis tournament against Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece. Corinne Dubreuil/Shutterstock Teddy bears discover Paris. Paris, France. Gimmick/SIPA/Shutterstock Protesters, one depicting a detainee of the US detention facility at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, stage a demonstration during a NATO summit in Brussels. U.S. President Joe Biden is taking part in his first NATO summit, where the 30-nation alliance hopes to reaffirm its unity and discuss increasingly tense relations with China and Russia, as the organisation pulls its troops out after 18 years in Afghanistan. AP Photo/Valentin Bianchi. Staff members work inside the Yanjiazhai tunnel of the Guiyang-Nanning high-speed railway in Dushan County, southwest China’s Guizhou Province, June 14, 2021. The 1.67-km-long tunnel was drilled through on Monday, enabling further construction work for the Guiyang-Nanning high-speed railway, which will run with a design speed of 350 km per hour. Xinhua/Shutterstock Rafid Haque Sowad treating an injured kite at his house roof in Dhaka, Bangladesh. He rescued the wounded kites and will release them back into the wild once recovered. Abu Sufian Jewel/ZUMA Wire/Shutterstock NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh arrives for a news conference in Ottawa. NDP Indigenous Lawsuits, Ottawa, Canada. Canadian Press/Shutterstock Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier No time to enjoy Croatia win for England as focus turns to Scotland showdown Crannog Centre boss ‘overwhelmed’ by kindness as fundraiser hits £20k Boyfriend ‘screamed and fell to knees before bodies of partner and sister’ ERIC NICOLSON: The nation has cast off its defeatism and is ready to boogie with Mr Clarke’s Kids