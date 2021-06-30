News / UK & World News in Pictures – June 30th 2021 By John Post June 30 2021, 4.00pm Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day Queen Elizabeth II visited Skypark in Glasgow to receive a briefing from the UK Space Agency and view satellite production. Jane Barlow/PA Wire A worker picks cherries at Little Sharsted Farm in Kent, as the start of the British Cherry harvest gets underway. Love Fresh Cherries, Britain’s largest representative trade body for fresh cherries in the UK, predicts a strong season with over 5,500 tonnes of home-grown cherries anticipated to hit supermarket shelves this summer. PinPep/Shutterstock People watch as performers preform on the stage for the new castle stage show in Hong Kong Disneyland Resort in Hong Kong. Vernon Yuen/Shutterstock Hamish the Harris Hawk ahead of day three of Wimbledon at The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon. Hamish is tasked with keeping the famous tennis site free from pigeons. John Walton/PA Wire. A homeless man lies on a bed at a shelter in southern Tehran amid the new Covid-19 outbreak in Iran. Morteza Nikoubazl/NurPhoto/ShutterstockLife People place a flag printed with a image of Diana, Princess of Wales, on the gates of Kensington Palace, London ahead of what would have been her 60th birthday on Thursday. Aaron Chown/PA Wire Dancers from the Billingham Festival and Balbir Singh Dance Company, during a preview for the The Two Fridas, UK Summer tour, presented by Billingham International Folklore Festival of World Dance in collaboration with Balbir Singh Dance Company, inspired by the life and times of female artists Frida Kahlo and Amrita Sher-Gil , which opens on July 10 at Ushaw Historic House, Chapel and Gardens in Durham. Owen Humphreys/PA Wire Paddleboarders Jamie Crowther and Zoe Dawson with their dog Merlin, sample ice cream at the Paddle Up Parlour (PUP), the world’s first paddleboard ice cream parlour, at Leeds Dock, West Yorkshire. Danny Lawson/PA Wire Children from Gaza send messages to the countries of the world, expressing their wishes and aspirations to respect their rights and to live in peace, through Launching helium balloons and throwing bottles including letters into the sea, organized by the International Commission to Support the Palestinians Rights ICSPR in the Gaza port. APAImages/Shutterstock At a press briefing to announce the creative strategy and programming of the new V&A East museum, the director Gus Casely-Hayford, presents newly acquired artworks; (left to right) prints from photographer Jamie Hawkesworth’s ‘Preston Bus Station’ series, ‘Portrait of Melissa Thompson’ by Kehinde Wiley, and a glazed ceramic frieze ‘Auntie, Mum and Me talking about my Fabric Collection’ by Mawuena Kattah , at Here East in Stratford, London. Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire Prime Minister Boris Johnson passes a rainbow Pride banner as he leaves 10 Downing Street for his weekly Prime Minister’s Questions appearance in the House of Commons. David Cliff/Shutterstock Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close