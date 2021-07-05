News / UK & World News in Pictures – July 5th 2021 By John Post July 5 2021, 4.00pm Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day The Asics tennis shoes of Iga Swiatek at Day 7 of Wimbledon Tennis Championships, The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London. Javier Garcia/Shutterstock Opium poppies carpet the farmers fields with a wash of pink under the blue skies in West Berkshire, UK. Geoffrey Swaine/Shutterstock Models present various hats at a fashion show held at Hungarian horse race derby in Budapest, Hungary. Xinhua/Shutterstock Covid Vaccinator Carole Venters gives a first vaccination to Holly Aiken on board a covid vaccination bus at the Forge Shopping Centre in Glasgow. The mobile vaccination unit run by the Scottish Ambulance Service will visit local communities and busy city centre spots in Edinburgh and Glasgow for a two week period. Andrew Milligan/PA Wire Extinction Designed by Felicity O’Rourke, a Global Impact Garden, which addresses the 6th Mass Extinction threat to our planet, caused by our continual exploitation and destruction of its natural resources, shown at Hampton Court Flower Show, London. Guy Bell/Shutterstock West Ham United football players run into the fog and mist during the morning beach run in St Andrews during their pre-season tour. Paul Currie/BPI/Shutterstock The interior of Shanghai Astronomy Museum in east China’s Shanghai. The Shanghai Astronomy Museum is the world’s largest planetarium in terms of building scale and will open on July 17. Xinhua/Shutterstock Philippine volcanologists warned that an eruption could occur in Taal volcano, south of Manila, “anytime soon” after recording the highest levels of sulfur dioxide gas emission. Xinhua/Shutterstock The Prince of Wales talks to staff during a visit to the headquarters of Iceland Foods Ltd, Flintshire, to celebrate the company’s 50th anniversary and learn about their sustainability projects, community initiatives and reaction to the pandemic and panic-buying, as part of a week long tour of Wales for Wales Week. Christopher Furlong/PA Wire Newly elected Labour MP for Batley and Spen, Kim Leadbeater is welcomed to the House of Commons by party leader, Sir Keir Starmer in Westminster, London. Kim Leadbeater, sister of murdered former constituency MP Jo Cox, won the Batley and Spen by-election by just 323 votes after a bitter and divisive campaign that many had predicted the party would lose. Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire A view of guests during the NHS service of commemoration and thanksgiving to mark the 73rd birthday of the NHS at St Paul’s Cathedral, London. Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close