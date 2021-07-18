Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sunday, July 18th 2021
News In Pictures – July 18th 2021

By wailingchung
July 18 2021, 4.59pm Updated: July 18 2021, 5.17pm

Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day.

Riot police officers fire rubber bullets to stop anti-government protesters during a march on the road to the Government House, Bangkok, Thailand. Anusak Laowilas/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
Dylan Frittelli celebrates holing his birdie putt on the par three 6th green watched by fans on the sand dune behind the green, Royal St Georges Golf Club, The Open Championship, St George’s, Kent. David Blunsden/Action Plus/Shutterstock
Father and son Graham and Innes McClelland play chess in Trafalgar Square, London as part of ChessFest, organised by Chess in Schools and Communities (CSC), a charity that uses chess to help children’s educational and social development. Yui Mok/PA Wire
A body double for Harrison Ford is seen on a horse rehearsing a parade scene on St Vincent Street in Glasgow city centre during filming for what is thought to be the new Indiana Jones 5 movie starring Harrison Ford. Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
People enjoying the hot weather on Brighton beach. Victoria Jones/PA Wire
The Shanghai Astronomy Museum, the world’s largest planetarium in terms of building scale, opened to the public today. Xinhua/Shutterstock</p> <p>
Commuters wade through a flooded street and Baghban Pura after heavy monsoon rain, Lahore, Punjab, Pakistan. Rana Sajid Hussain/Pacific Press/Shutterstock
A Pakistan fan in fancy dress prior to the Twenty20 International match at Emerald Headingley, Leeds. Zac Goodwin/PA Wire

