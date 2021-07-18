News / UK & World News In Pictures – July 18th 2021 By wailingchung July 18 2021, 4.59pm Updated: July 18 2021, 5.17pm Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day. Riot police officers fire rubber bullets to stop anti-government protesters during a march on the road to the Government House, Bangkok, Thailand. Anusak Laowilas/NurPhoto/Shutterstock Dylan Frittelli celebrates holing his birdie putt on the par three 6th green watched by fans on the sand dune behind the green, Royal St Georges Golf Club, The Open Championship, St George’s, Kent. David Blunsden/Action Plus/Shutterstock Father and son Graham and Innes McClelland play chess in Trafalgar Square, London as part of ChessFest, organised by Chess in Schools and Communities (CSC), a charity that uses chess to help children’s educational and social development. Yui Mok/PA Wire A body double for Harrison Ford is seen on a horse rehearsing a parade scene on St Vincent Street in Glasgow city centre during filming for what is thought to be the new Indiana Jones 5 movie starring Harrison Ford. Andrew Milligan/PA Wire People enjoying the hot weather on Brighton beach. Victoria Jones/PA Wire The Shanghai Astronomy Museum, the world’s largest planetarium in terms of building scale, opened to the public today. Xinhua/Shutterstock</p> <p> Commuters wade through a flooded street and Baghban Pura after heavy monsoon rain, Lahore, Punjab, Pakistan. Rana Sajid Hussain/Pacific Press/Shutterstock A Pakistan fan in fancy dress prior to the Twenty20 International match at Emerald Headingley, Leeds. Zac Goodwin/PA Wire Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier 10 from 10 – A look back at photos from our news pages 10 years ago this week PICTURES: Waves of locals flock to beaches across Tayside and Fife Luke Cowan-Dickie hopes he has done enough for Lions Test role OPINION: Why Covid freedom day brings anxiety for families like mine