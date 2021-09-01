Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News in Pictures – September 1st 2021

By Gemma Bibby
September 1 2021, 4.00pm
Spray off the wheels of the athletes including Lihong Zou CHN, Nikita Den Boer NED and Merle Marie Menje GER competing in the Athletics Women’s 1500m – T54 Final at the Olympic Stadium, Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, Tokyo, Japan. OIS/Simon Bruty/Shutterstock
A forest guard bathes an elephant at Pobitora wildlife sanctuary in Morigaon district of India’s northeastern state of Assam. Xinhua/Shutterstock
Sylvasia Callais and her daughter, Remanda Sparks, break down in tears when they find out their home that they lived at for 40 years was completely demolished after it was hit by Hurricane Ida. They also lost 5 of their 8 cats. McKinney, Texas, USA. Leslie Spurlock/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock
The great swim by Buddhilini de Soyza, showing a Tano Bora coalition of male cheetahs after they leapt into the raging Talek River in Kenya’s Maasai Mara, which was highly commended in Wildlife Photographer of the Year Behaviour: Mammals Award. Buddhilini de Soyza/Wildlife Photographer of the Year/PA
Members of a motorcycle club carry American flags to attend a vigil, in the hometown of Lawrence, Mass., for Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo, a U.S. Marine who was among 13 service members killed in a suicide bombing in Afghanistan. AP Photo/David Goldman
People are silhouetted while riding the Atmosfear double swing, which lifts riders more than 66 meters into the air while spinning at up to 70 km/h, at the Pacific National Exhibition at sunset in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press
A project architect and rope access team inspect the 200-year-old wooden lantern and belvedere on the viewing platform atop Beckford’s tower in Bath, where a two year project to address urgent repairs and conservation works is underway on the Grade I listed 47-metre-high tower. Ben Birchall/PA Wire
Flypast of a Poseidon MRA1 and two Typhoon aircraft during the formal naming of the P8 Strategic Faciility and the consecration of the new Squadron Standard for CXX Squadron at RAF Lossiemouth. Jane Barlow/PA Wire
Protesters wearing inflatable breasts stand outside Facebook’s headquarters in central London, to complain about the social media giant’s images algorithm. The aim of the event is for all medical tattoo artists and breast cancer survivors to be able to freely post images without the pictures being removed and the accounts blocked. Ian West/PA Wire

