News / UK & World News in Pictures – September 1st 2021 By Gemma Bibby September 1 2021, 4.00pm Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day Spray off the wheels of the athletes including Lihong Zou CHN, Nikita Den Boer NED and Merle Marie Menje GER competing in the Athletics Women's 1500m – T54 Final at the Olympic Stadium, Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, Tokyo, Japan. OIS/Simon Bruty/Shutterstock A forest guard bathes an elephant at Pobitora wildlife sanctuary in Morigaon district of India's northeastern state of Assam. Xinhua/Shutterstock Sylvasia Callais and her daughter, Remanda Sparks, break down in tears when they find out their home that they lived at for 40 years was completely demolished after it was hit by Hurricane Ida. They also lost 5 of their 8 cats. McKinney, Texas, USA. Leslie Spurlock/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock The great swim by Buddhilini de Soyza, showing a Tano Bora coalition of male cheetahs after they leapt into the raging Talek River in Kenya's Maasai Mara, which was highly commended in Wildlife Photographer of the Year Behaviour: Mammals Award. Buddhilini de Soyza/Wildlife Photographer of the Year/PA Members of a motorcycle club carry American flags to attend a vigil, in the hometown of Lawrence, Mass., for Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo, a U.S. Marine who was among 13 service members killed in a suicide bombing in Afghanistan. AP Photo/David Goldman People are silhouetted while riding the Atmosfear double swing, which lifts riders more than 66 meters into the air while spinning at up to 70 km/h, at the Pacific National Exhibition at sunset in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press A project architect and rope access team inspect the 200-year-old wooden lantern and belvedere on the viewing platform atop Beckford's tower in Bath, where a two year project to address urgent repairs and conservation works is underway on the Grade I listed 47-metre-high tower. Ben Birchall/PA Wire Flypast of a Poseidon MRA1 and two Typhoon aircraft during the formal naming of the P8 Strategic Faciility and the consecration of the new Squadron Standard for CXX Squadron at RAF Lossiemouth. Jane Barlow/PA Wire Protesters wearing inflatable breasts stand outside Facebook's headquarters in central London, to complain about the social media giant's images algorithm. The aim of the event is for all medical tattoo artists and breast cancer survivors to be able to freely post images without the pictures being removed and the accounts blocked. Ian West/PA Wire