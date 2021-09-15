Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Boris Johnson announces ‘landmark’ new security pact with US and Australia

By Alasdair Clark
September 15 2021, 10.33pm Updated: September 15 2021, 10.40pm
Boris Johnson and Joe Biden spoke in a joint press conference on Wednesday
Boris Johnson was joined by US President Joe Biden and the Australian Prime Minister to announce a “landmark” new defence and security partnership between the three countries.

The AUSUK alliance was announced in a late-night joint press conference hosted by the three leaders on Wednesday.

The UK Government said it would enhance the development of joint capabilities and technology sharing, ensuring people are “kept safe from harm and reinforcing our shared goals”.

The first focus of the initiative will be on collaboration on the development of nuclear-powered submarines for the Royal Australian Navy.

“This capability will promote stability in the Indo-Pacific and will be deployed in support of our shared values and interests,” the leaders said.

Joe Biden also spoke during the press conference

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: “The UK, Australia and US are natural allies – while we may be separated geographically, our interests and values are shared. The AUKUS alliance will bring us closer than ever, creating a new defence partnership and driving jobs and prosperity.

“This partnership will become increasingly vital for defending our interests in the Indo-Pacific region and, by extension, protecting our people back at home.”

A joint statement from the three leaders said the endeavour would “help sustain peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region”.

It added that the pact would also focus on cyber capabilities, “artificial intelligence and additional undersea capabilities”.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison

In a televised address, Boris Johnson said the agreement would bring the “natural allies” closer together.

Mr Johnson added: “Perhaps most significantly, the UK, Australia and the US will be joined even more closely together, reflecting the measure of trust between us, the depth of our friendship, and the enduring strength of our shared values of freedom and democracy.

“Now the UK will embark on this project alongside our allies, making the world safer and generating jobs across the United Kingdom.”

