News in Pictures – 3 October 2021 By Louise Gowans October 3 2021, 4.00pm People look on as the BR Standard Class 4MT no. 76017 makes it's way from Arlesford towards Ropley on the Mid Hants Railway. Andrew Matthews/PA Wire Our picture editors bring you the best breaking news images of the day. Runners cross over Tower Bridge during the Virgin Money London Marathon. Steven Paston/PA Wire.<img loading="lazy" class="size-large wp-image-3241200" src="https://wpcluster.dctdigital.com/syndicatenews/wp-content/uploads/sites/54/2021/10/Migration-Libya-Italy_40879298-846x564.jpg" alt="" width="840" height="560"/>The Italian supply vessel, Asso Ventinove is seen from aboard the Seabird, an NGO aircraft, as it prepares to rescue persons from aboard a migrant boat drifting in the central Mediterranean Sea near the Bouri oilfields north of Libya, AP Photo/Renata Brito Social media star Trisha Lewis (left) led the 10,000-steps-a-day StepTember Challenge for charity Debra Ireland, in Abbeyleix, Co Laois, with Debra's patient ambassador Emma Fogarty (in wheelchair), Georgina Herlihy, Emma's PA (right), and Michelle Reynolds, head of fundraising and marketing, Debra Ireland. Michael Scully/PA Wire People look on as the BR Standard Class 4MT no. 76017 makes it's way from Arlesford towards Ropley on the Mid Hants Railway, also known as the Watercress line, a 19th-century steam train heritage line in Hampshire, during day 3 of Autumn Steam Gala. Andrew Matthews/PA Wire Prime Minister Boris Johnson shows off a a picture he painted during a class at the HideOut Youth Zone, in Manchester which he visited with Home Secretary Priti Patel. Today is the first day of the Conservative Party's annual conference . Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire Phil Sesemann crosses the line to finish 7th in the Men's elite race during the Virgin Money London Marathon. Yui Mok/PA Wire. A child in a bacon costume runs under Pigasus as Tyler Jacques pumps the gas during the Twilight Twinkle Glow on the first night of the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta. Nadav Soroker/The Albuquerque Journal via AP Celtic fans outside Pittodrie stadium for the cinch Premiership match between Aberdeen and Celtic at Pittodrie Stadium. Ross MacDonald / SNS Group An 8-week-old cheetah cub, the first cub born at the park in ten years, explores her enclosure for the first time with her mother Kilima at Africa Alive in Suffolk. Joe Giddens/PA Wire Members of the Bournemouth Sea Dippers take part in an early morning group swim at Boscombe beach in Dorset. Andrew Matthews/PA Wire