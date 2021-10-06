Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News in Pictures – October 6th 2021

By Gemma Bibby
October 6 2021, 4.20pm

Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day

A Silver Swan musical automaton, which dates from 1773, is taken apart as a team of conservators and curators assess the Silver Swan at The Bowes Museum in County Durham ahead of maintenance and conservation plans.  Owen Humphreys/PA Wire
Hindu devotees take part in the Tarpan ritual during Mahalaya in Kolkata, West Bengal, India. Sudipta Das/Pacific Press/Shutterstock
Muirhall Energy unveils the UK’s largest subsidy-free onshore development at newly-completed Crossdykes Wind Farm, Crossdykes Wind Farm, Dumfries. Children from Applegarth Primary near lockerbie have named some of the turbines… Young Matilda (5) on hand to see hers. Jeff Holmes JSHPIX/Shutterstock
Artist Lakwena Maciver unveils her expansive, immersive floorscape titled – Back in the Air: A Meditation on Higher Ground, commissioned by theCoLAB Temple in partnership with Westminster City Council and 180 Studios at The Artist’s Garden, a vast undiscovered half-acre roof terrace on top of Temple Underground Station in London. David Parry/PA Wire
Lions interact with a giant hay bale and pumpkins filled with enrichments at Blair Drummond Safari Park, near Stirling during final preparations for their Halloween event which starts this weekend. Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Indian youth aspiring to join the defence forces undergo physical training at Jhiri village near India Pakistan border, outskirts of Jammu, India. AP Photo/Channi Anand
Preview of Bonhams’ Designer Handbags and Fashion sale., Knightsbridge, London, UK. Guy Bell/Shutterstock
Art In The Garden, The Sir Harold Hillier Gardens, Romsey, Hampshire. Geoffrey Swaine/Shutterstock
Ale BTC's Marta Bastianelli on the ramp during the AJ Bell Women's Tour of Britain, Atherstone. Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com/Shutterstock
Charlie Siddick and India Rose James with The Hypocrites by Lily Macrae – Thesmophoria at Soho Revue – A collaborative all-female exhibition, to support the Women for Women’s Afghanistan relief fund, to help women survivors of war. The exhibition takes place at Soho Revue, London from 6 – 31st October, and is co-curated by Soho Revue founder and curator India Rose James, and Purslane founder and curator Charlie Siddick. Guy Bell/Shutterstock
Environmental crews are spreading out across Huntington Beach and Newport Beach to clean up the damage from a major oil spill off the Orange County coast that left crude spoiling beaches, killing fish and birds and threatening local wetlands. California, USA. Allen J Schaben/Los Angeles Times/Shutterstock
Rower Heather Rankin glides her single scull across placid water reflecting the changing colours of fall foliage on the Androscoggin River, in Brunswick, Maine, USA. AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty

