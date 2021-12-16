Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sprouts and painted faces: Thursday’s news in pictures

By John Post
December 16 2021, 4.00pm

Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day from across the world

People in the Stobswell area of Dundee enjoyed a winter’s treat last night when Morgan Academy was the focus of the Dundee by Light initiative. Residents and passers-by were able to enjoy a magnificent light show and festive music. Bill Dower.
With the art examination approaching in 2022, the dance training centre in Handan City, Hebei Province is busy with students practising their routines. Sipa Asia/Shutterstock
A Painter painting the national flag of Bangladesh on the cheek of a child on the occasion of the Great Victory Day of Bangladesh and the 50th Anniversary of Independence, Sylhet, Bangladesh. Md Rafayat Haque Khan/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock
Swiss Guards prior to the Italian President Sergio Mattarella meeting with Pope Francis at the Vatican. Fabio Frustaci/ANSA via ZUMA Press/Shutterstock
The Prince of Wales, Admiral of the Fleet, presides over the Lord High Admiral’s Divisions at Britannia Royal Naval College, Dartmouth. Peter Nicholls/PA Wire
Brussels sprouts are harvested by workers as they prepare for the busy Christmas period at TH Clements vegetable growers near Boston in Lincolnshire. The UK’s leading vegetable suppliers who grow brussels sprouts for supermarket Tesco, are reporting great growing conditions this season on account of the dry autumn and current mild weather, with overall yield this year up by about 10 per cent compared with last year. Joe Giddens/PA Wire
Cast members (from left) Sita Pieraccini and Richard Conlon get into character ahead of their show ‘Christmas Dinner’ at the Lyceum Theatre, Edinburgh, which will run from 6 December 2021 – 2 January 2022. Jane Barlow/PA Wire
A spectator dressed as a smurf during day two of the William Hill World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace, London. Kieran Cleeves/PA Wire
Wang Wenhua’s miniature ceramics have gone viral on overseas Internet platforms recently. Wang makes tiny vases, pots and plates on his miniature kiln, China’s Anhui Province. Xinhua/Shutterstock
The Downing Street cat Larry is seen in front of the Christmas tree outside number 10. Tayfun Salci/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock

 

