Sprouts and painted faces: Thursday’s news in pictures By John Post December 16 2021, 4.00pm [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day from across the world People in the Stobswell area of Dundee enjoyed a winter’s treat last night when Morgan Academy was the focus of the Dundee by Light initiative. Residents and passers-by were able to enjoy a magnificent light show and festive music. Bill Dower. With the art examination approaching in 2022, the dance training centre in Handan City, Hebei Province is busy with students practising their routines. Sipa Asia/Shutterstock A Painter painting the national flag of Bangladesh on the cheek of a child on the occasion of the Great Victory Day of Bangladesh and the 50th Anniversary of Independence, Sylhet, Bangladesh. Md Rafayat Haque Khan/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock Swiss Guards prior to the Italian President Sergio Mattarella meeting with Pope Francis at the Vatican. Fabio Frustaci/ANSA via ZUMA Press/Shutterstock The Prince of Wales, Admiral of the Fleet, presides over the Lord High Admiral’s Divisions at Britannia Royal Naval College, Dartmouth. Peter Nicholls/PA Wire Brussels sprouts are harvested by workers as they prepare for the busy Christmas period at TH Clements vegetable growers near Boston in Lincolnshire. The UK’s leading vegetable suppliers who grow brussels sprouts for supermarket Tesco, are reporting great growing conditions this season on account of the dry autumn and current mild weather, with overall yield this year up by about 10 per cent compared with last year. Joe Giddens/PA Wire Cast members (from left) Sita Pieraccini and Richard Conlon get into character ahead of their show ‘Christmas Dinner’ at the Lyceum Theatre, Edinburgh, which will run from 6 December 2021 – 2 January 2022. Jane Barlow/PA Wire A spectator dressed as a smurf during day two of the William Hill World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace, London. Kieran Cleeves/PA Wire Wang Wenhua’s miniature ceramics have gone viral on overseas Internet platforms recently. Wang makes tiny vases, pots and plates on his miniature kiln, China’s Anhui Province. Xinhua/Shutterstock The Downing Street cat Larry is seen in front of the Christmas tree outside number 10. Tayfun Salci/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock A knighthood and an illuminated forest: Wednesday’s news in pictures