From the storming of the Capitol to Black Lives Matter: The world of politics in pictures in 2021

An error occurred. Please try again.

Politics home and abroad were at the forefront of most peoples’ minds this year as we continue to contend with the likes of Covid while the US welcomed in its new president.

Elsewhere, climate activists made 2021 a year to take note with protests throughout these past 12 months.

The plight of refugees, attempting to escape their conditions at home, also made headlines.

It started with the storming of the US capitol in January, following the election of Joe Biden as US president. Officials hid as protestors entered the building, looted and vandalised, with one woman being shot dead.

The Black Lives Matter movement continued to gather pace, in addition, with statues to historic figures across the globe being torn down or damaged for their links with slavery.

Following the death of Sarah Everard by an off-duty police officer, people in the UK also took to the own streets as part of a mass Reclaim These Streets protest.

So as we enter 2022, let’s take a look at some of the best pictures from across the political sphere.