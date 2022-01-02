Flying kites and jet skis: Sunday’s news in pictures By John Post January 2 2022, 2.45pm Updated: January 2 2022, 2.52pm [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day. Matteo Berrettini of Italy plays a forehand during the ATP Cup Tennis match between Alex de Minaur of Australia and Matteo Berrettini of Italy at Ken Rosewall Arena in Sydney, Australia. Steven Markham/Speed Media/Shutterstock Rowers from the Bristol Gig Club make their way along the River Avon at Conham River Park, Bristol, where the mild winter weather continues after Britain enjoyed the warmest new year on record. Ben Birchall/PA Wire Palestinians take part in a protest in solidarity with prisoner on hunger strike since 139 days Hisham Abu Hawwash in front of High Commissioner headquarter, in Gaza. The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said last night it was seriously concerned about the fate of Palestinian prisoner Hisham Abu Hawwash after 139 days of hunger strike in Israeli jails, demanding his immediate release. APAImages/Shutterstock Cameron Holmes on his jet ski at Blyth in Northumberland as Britain enjoys the warmest new year on record. Thanks to warm subtropical air flowing from the Azores, temperatures topped 16C at a time of the year when they usually reach around 7C. Owen Humphreys/PA Wire John Greig lays a wreath in memory of the 66 fans who tragically died at Ibrox Stadium in 1971.<br />1971 Memorial Service, Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow. Kirk O’Rourke/Rangers FC/Shutterstock Sunset in Kolkata, India. Dipa Chakraborty/Pacific Press/Shutterstock A young girl flies her kite during strong winds on the beach in Folkestone, Kent, as storm clouds gather after Britain enjoyed the warmest new year on record. Gareth Fuller/PA Wire Anglican Archbishop Thabo Makgoba lays the ashes of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu to rest at the high altar of St. George’s Cathedral, in Cape Town, South Africa. Tutu died on Dec. 26, at age 90. At back are members of the Tutu family and Dean Michael Weeder of the Cathedral. Benny Gool/Oryx Media via AP Women wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus gather to listen to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he lays the foundation stone of Major Dhyan Chand Sports University in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh state. India’s latest numbers of new COVID-19 cases show a worrying rise in infections and various states have brought in a slew of restrictions to curb cases. AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh The Irish Stallion Farms EBF Novice Chase at Naas racecourse. Donall Farmer/PA Wire. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Government ‘sensible’ to ask public sector to plan for 25% absence rates Ex-Brexit boss warns British businesses may ‘give up’ imports under new rules Dolly Parton joins legions of stars paying tribute to Betty White GALLERY and VIDEO: A Ferry Happy New Year for daring Broughty dookers