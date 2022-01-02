Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Flying kites and jet skis: Sunday’s news in pictures

By John Post
January 2 2022, 2.45pm Updated: January 2 2022, 2.52pm

Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day.

Matteo Berrettini of Italy plays a forehand during the ATP Cup Tennis match between Alex de Minaur of Australia and Matteo Berrettini of Italy at Ken Rosewall Arena in Sydney, Australia. Steven Markham/Speed Media/Shutterstock
Rowers from the Bristol Gig Club make their way along the River Avon at Conham River Park, Bristol, where the mild winter weather continues after Britain enjoyed the warmest new year on record. Ben Birchall/PA Wire
Palestinians take part in a protest in solidarity with prisoner on hunger strike since 139 days Hisham Abu Hawwash in front of High Commissioner headquarter, in Gaza. The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said last night it was seriously concerned about the fate of Palestinian prisoner Hisham Abu Hawwash after 139 days of hunger strike in Israeli jails, demanding his immediate release. APAImages/Shutterstock
Cameron Holmes on his jet ski at Blyth in Northumberland as Britain enjoys the warmest new year on record. Thanks to warm subtropical air flowing from the Azores, temperatures topped 16C at a time of the year when they usually reach around 7C.  Owen Humphreys/PA Wire
John Greig lays a wreath in memory of the 66 fans who tragically died at Ibrox Stadium in 1971.<br />1971 Memorial Service, Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow. Kirk O’Rourke/Rangers FC/Shutterstock
Sunset in Kolkata, India. Dipa Chakraborty/Pacific Press/Shutterstock
A young girl flies her kite during strong winds on the beach in Folkestone, Kent, as storm clouds gather after Britain enjoyed the warmest new year on record. Gareth Fuller/PA Wire
Anglican Archbishop Thabo Makgoba lays the ashes of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu to rest at the high altar of St. George’s Cathedral, in Cape Town, South Africa. Tutu died on Dec. 26, at age 90. At back are members of the Tutu family and Dean Michael Weeder of the Cathedral. Benny Gool/Oryx Media via AP
Women wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus gather to listen to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he lays the foundation stone of Major Dhyan Chand Sports University in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh state. India’s latest numbers of new COVID-19 cases show a worrying rise in infections and various states have brought in a slew of restrictions to curb cases. AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh
The Irish Stallion Farms EBF Novice Chase at Naas racecourse. Donall Farmer/PA Wire.

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier