A martian selfie and Shackleton’s violin: Tuesday’s news in pictures

By John Post
January 4 2022, 4.00pm

Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day

Smoke and volcanic materials spew from Mount Merapi, as seen from Srumbung Village in Magelang, Indonesia. Xinhua/Shutterstock
Winterwatch and Sean Bowen going to post before the Off The Fence On Juvenile Maiden Hurdle at Hereford Racecourse. David Davies/PA Wire.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau receives his COVID-19 vaccine booster shot at a pharmacy in Ottawa. Canadian Press/Shutterstock
A plane is seen flying across the the crescent Moon over Sydney, Australia. Izhar Ahmed Khan/Shutterstock
Cars make their way along the A1101 in Welney on the Cambridgeshire Norfolk border, as the River Delph and New Bedford River have flooded the surrounding area known as the Ouse Washes. Joe Giddens/PA Wire
The China National Space Administration published a stunning martian selfie captured by the Tianwen-1 Mars orbiter above the Red Planet after releasing a small camera and beaming photos via WiFi to mission control. The photographs show the orbiter flying around the Red Planet in an orbit, the ice cover on Mars’ north pole, and a scene of a barren Martian plain.<br /> CNSA/UPI/Shutterstock
Action from the Rally Stage 3 of the Dakar Rally 2022 between Al Qaysumah and Al Qaysumah, Al Qaysumah, Al Qaysumah, Saudi Arabia. DPPI/Frederic Le Floc H/LiveMedia/Shutterstock
Edinburgh based luthier and nature conservationist Steve Burnett holds the Ernest Shackleton Driftwood Violin, made to mark the centenary of the polar explorer’s death on January 5, 1922, outside Shackleton’s Edinburgh home in South Learmonth Gardens. The unique violin is Burnett’s latest historical instrument, crafted from original antique floorboards salvaged from Shackleton’s Edinburgh house, where he lived between 1904-1910, and from driftwood found on the East Lothian coast. Jane Barlow/PA Wire
A person wears a blue mask while gathering with others in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany, for a protest ralley against the Olympic games in Bejing 2022. A coalition of human rights organisations is calling on German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock to diplomatically boycott the Winter Olympics in and around Beijing. The World Uyghur Congress (WUC), the Society for Threatened Peoples (GfbV), the Tibet Initiative Germany (TID), the Ilham Tohti Initiative and the Association of Hongkongers in Germany were cordially invited for a protest march from the Brandenburg Gate to the Foreign Office. AP Photo/Michael Sohn
White bellied sea eagles fly in Singapore’s Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve. Xinhua/Shutterstock

 

