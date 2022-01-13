Football Fans, Alpona and Memorials: Thursday’s News in Pictures By Claire Clifton Coles January 13 2022, 4.00pm Football fans are seated before the African Cup of Nations 2022 group A football match between Cameroon and Ethiopia at the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon. AP Photo/Themba Hadebe [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Our picture editors bring you the best images from around the World on the 13th of January, Thursday’s News in Pictures. A woman paints “Alpona”, or “colourful sacred motifs on floor” in English, in the courtyard in Agartala, capital of the India’s northeastern state Tripura. Xinhua/Shutterstock Municipal workers cover the burnt city hall building for repairing in Almaty, Kazakhstan. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has blamed the unrest on foreign-backed “terrorists” and requested assistance from the Collective Security Treaty Organization, a Russia-led military alliance of six ex-Soviet states. AP Photo/Sergei Grits Mayor of Rome Roberto Gualtieri and Italian Republic President Sergio Mattarella attend at the Burial Chamber of the late EU Parliament President David Sassoli in Campidoglio. Quirinale press office/AGF/Shutterstock Palestinian artist, Yousef El-Hindi, 31, sculpts art forms using plasterwork at his workshop in Gaza city. APAImages/Shutterstock Students and teachers march during a protest in Marseille, southern France. French teachers have walked out in a nationwide strike Thursday to express anger at the way the government is handling the virus situation in schools, denouncing confusing rules and calling for more protection. AP Photo/Daniel Cole From left, Syrian women Samaa Mahmoud, Mariam Alhallak and Yasmen Almashan hold pictures of relatives who died in Syria, before the verdict in front of the court in Koblenz, Germany. A German court has convicted a former Syrian secret police officer of crimes against humanity for overseeing the abuse of detainees at a jail near Damascus a decade ago. AP Photo/Martin Meissner People gather during a protest in Khartoum, Sudan. Thousands of people took to the streets on Thursday against a coup that has plunged the country into grinding deadlock. AP Photo/Marwan Ali A woman pauses to look at dedications written on the National Covid Memorial Wall, in Westminster, London. Victoria Jones/PA Wire Misty Mornings and Mr Motivator: Wednesday’s News in Pictures Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Misty Mornings and Mr Motivator: Wednesday’s News in Pictures The Yoxman statue and Queen Mathilde of Belgium, Tuesday’s news in pictures Sea dragon and The Laba Festival Monday’s news in pictures Oh snow: Friday’s news in pictures