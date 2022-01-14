Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Pongal, Greyfriars Bobby and Kites at Dusk : Friday’s News in Pictures

By Claire Clifton Coles
January 14 2022, 4.06pm Updated: January 14 2022, 4.10pm
Tamil women cook special food to celebrate the harvest festival of Pongal at Dharavi, India. This Hindu celebration, held according to the solar calendar, marks the beginning of the sun's northward movement. AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool

Our picture editors bring you the best images from around the World on the 14th of January, Friday’s News in Pictures.

Pupils from George Heriot’s School during the ceremony to mark 150th anniversary of the death of Greyfriars Bobby at Greyfriars Kirkyard, Edinburgh. Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
A man flies a kite during Uttarayan or Makar Sankranti festival in Ahmedabad, India. Kites are flown in many parts of India during Makar Sakranti, a festival that marks the transition of winter to spring. AP Photo/Ajit Solanki
People take part in a demonstration demanding the revision of the Omnibus law in Jakarta, Indonesia. Donal Husni/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
A group of men dressed as Boris Johnson stage a humorous mock lockdown party protest outside Downing Street as they chant “Boris loves a party”. Amer Ghazzal/Shutterstock
A worker creates lion and dragon costumes ahead of Lunar New Year celebration in Bogor, West Java, Indonesia. INA Photo Agency/Shutterstock
Police forces fire water canon towards the protesters trying to reach the Habib Bourguiba Avenue. A heavy police presence prevented the protesters gathering in Habib Bourguiba Avenue, the main street in central Tunis that is the traditional focal point of demonstrations. Shutterstock
A Kazakhstan soldier is seen through a whole of a concrete block on checkpoint in a street in Almaty, Kazakhstan. Life in Almaty has started returning to normal after days of unrest that saw cars and buses torched, government buildings stormed and set ablaze, the airport seized and the sound of gunfire ringing out. Vladimir Tretyakov/NUR.KZ via AP

