Pongal, Greyfriars Bobby and Kites at Dusk : Friday’s News in Pictures By Claire Clifton Coles January 14 2022, 4.06pm Updated: January 14 2022, 4.10pm Tamil women cook special food to celebrate the harvest festival of Pongal at Dharavi, India. This Hindu celebration, held according to the solar calendar, marks the beginning of the sun's northward movement. AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Our picture editors bring you the best images from around the World on the 14th of January, Friday’s News in Pictures. Pupils from George Heriot’s School during the ceremony to mark 150th anniversary of the death of Greyfriars Bobby at Greyfriars Kirkyard, Edinburgh. Andrew Milligan/PA Wire A man flies a kite during Uttarayan or Makar Sankranti festival in Ahmedabad, India. Kites are flown in many parts of India during Makar Sakranti, a festival that marks the transition of winter to spring. AP Photo/Ajit Solanki People take part in a demonstration demanding the revision of the Omnibus law in Jakarta, Indonesia. Donal Husni/NurPhoto/Shutterstock A group of men dressed as Boris Johnson stage a humorous mock lockdown party protest outside Downing Street as they chant “Boris loves a party”. Amer Ghazzal/Shutterstock A worker creates lion and dragon costumes ahead of Lunar New Year celebration in Bogor, West Java, Indonesia. INA Photo Agency/Shutterstock Police forces fire water canon towards the protesters trying to reach the Habib Bourguiba Avenue. A heavy police presence prevented the protesters gathering in Habib Bourguiba Avenue, the main street in central Tunis that is the traditional focal point of demonstrations. Shutterstock A Kazakhstan soldier is seen through a whole of a concrete block on checkpoint in a street in Almaty, Kazakhstan. Life in Almaty has started returning to normal after days of unrest that saw cars and buses torched, government buildings stormed and set ablaze, the airport seized and the sound of gunfire ringing out. Vladimir Tretyakov/NUR.KZ via AP Football Fans, Alpona and Memorials: Thursday’s News in Pictures Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close