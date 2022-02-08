Royal visits and artistic treasures: Tuesday’s news in pictures By Jamie Ross February 8 2022, 2.07pm Updated: February 8 2022, 2.10pm A visitor looks at 17th Century German limewood polychromy gilding featuring St Wallburga of Eichstatt with nuns, as the Burrell Collection in Pollok Country Park, Glasgow, prepares to reopen following its refurbishment. Picture by PA. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Our picture editors bring you the best images from the news today. Jenny Truran, conservator at Lancashire County Museums Service, holds a Viking silver arm ring that would have acted as portable currency. The arm ring forms part of one of the largest Viking hoards ever discovered in the UK, ahead of going on display at the JORVIK Viking Centre in York. Picture by PA. Protesters hold placards as they support the convoy of vehicles blocking New Zealand’s Parliament in Wellington. Hundreds of people protesting vaccine and mask mandates drove in convoy to New Zealand’s capital on Tuesday and converged outside Parliament as lawmakers reconvened after a summer break. Picture via AP. A portrait of an Iranian nurse who has been wearing protective suits to protect herself against Covid-19 is pictured on the Azadi (Freedom) Monument in western Tehran during a video mapping to mark the 43rd anniversary of Victory of Iran’s 1979 Islamic Revolution. Picture by Morteza Nikoubazl/NurPhoto/Shutterstock. Anna Pylypivna, in the frontline village of Novooleksandrivka, eastern Ukraine, looks out of the window of her home. Picture via AP. The Duchess of Cornwall takes part in a lesson with pupils and their teacher during a visit to Roundhill Primary School, in, Southdown, Bath. Picture via PA. John Brandler, the owner of Season’s Greetings by street artist Banksy, observes the artworks removal from a retail unit at Ty’r Orsaf, Port Talbot, prior to its journey to a temporary storage unit at an undisclosed location following attempts to damage the artwork. Picture by PA. The Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to PACT (Parents and Children Together) in Southwark, south London, to learn more about how communities can support parents and their families with their mental wellbeing and improve the health and development outcomes for young children. Picture by PA. A member of staff looks at some of the replaced sculptures placed back on display, as the Burrell Collection in Pollok Country Park, Glasgow, prepares to reopen following its refurbishment. Picture by PA. USA’s Emery Lehman in action against ROC’s Sergey Trofimov in the Men’s 1500m Speed Skating during day four of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the National Speed Skating Oval in China. Picture by PA. Members of Forestry England, arts organisation Sand In Your Eye, the Environment Agency and local school children start the process of planting 5,000 beech, maple and alder trees in the shape of a child’s eye to create a 300-metre-wide forest eye in the heart of Dalby Forest in Low Dalby, Thornton-Le-Dale, Pickering, North Yorkshire. Picture by PA. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Giant forest eye will inspire youngsters to address climate change, say artists Speaker says PM’s ‘inappropriate’ Savile slur only risks ‘inflaming opinions’ PM resists calls to apologise for Savile slur after Starmer rescued from mob Pretty Little Liars star Shay Mitchell announces baby news