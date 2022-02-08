Royal visits and artistic treasures: Tuesday’s news in pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Royal visits and artistic treasures: Tuesday’s news in pictures

By Jamie Ross
February 8 2022, 2.07pm Updated: February 8 2022, 2.10pm
A visitor looks at 17th Century German limewood polychromy gilding featuring St Wallburga of Eichstatt with nuns, as the Burrell Collection in Pollok Country Park, Glasgow, prepares to reopen following its refurbishment. Picture by PA.
Our picture editors bring you the best images from the news today.

Jenny Truran, conservator at Lancashire County Museums Service, holds a Viking silver arm ring that would have acted as portable currency. The arm ring forms part of one of the largest Viking hoards ever discovered in the UK, ahead of going on display at the JORVIK Viking Centre in York. Picture by PA.
Protesters hold placards as they support the convoy of vehicles blocking New Zealand’s Parliament in Wellington. Hundreds of people protesting vaccine and mask mandates drove in convoy to New Zealand’s capital on Tuesday and converged outside Parliament as lawmakers reconvened after a summer break. Picture via AP.
A portrait of an Iranian nurse who has been wearing protective suits to protect herself against Covid-19 is pictured on the Azadi (Freedom) Monument in western Tehran during a video mapping to mark the 43rd anniversary of Victory of Iran’s 1979 Islamic Revolution. Picture by Morteza Nikoubazl/NurPhoto/Shutterstock.
Anna Pylypivna, in the frontline village of Novooleksandrivka, eastern Ukraine, looks out of the window of her home. Picture via AP.
The Duchess of Cornwall takes part in a lesson with pupils and their teacher during a visit to Roundhill Primary School, in, Southdown, Bath. Picture via PA.
John Brandler, the owner of Season’s Greetings by street artist Banksy, observes the artworks removal from a retail unit at Ty’r Orsaf, Port Talbot, prior to its journey to a temporary storage unit at an undisclosed location following attempts to damage the artwork. Picture by PA.
The Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to PACT (Parents and Children Together) in Southwark, south London, to learn more about how communities can support parents and their families with their mental wellbeing and improve the health and development outcomes for young children. Picture by PA.
A member of staff looks at some of the replaced sculptures placed back on display, as the Burrell Collection in Pollok Country Park, Glasgow, prepares to reopen following its refurbishment. Picture by PA.
USA’s Emery Lehman in action against ROC’s Sergey Trofimov in the Men’s 1500m Speed Skating during day four of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the National Speed Skating Oval in China. Picture by PA.
Members of Forestry England, arts organisation Sand In Your Eye, the Environment Agency and local school children start the process of planting 5,000 beech, maple and alder trees in the shape of a child’s eye to create a 300-metre-wide forest eye in the heart of Dalby Forest in Low Dalby, Thornton-Le-Dale, Pickering, North Yorkshire. Picture by PA.

