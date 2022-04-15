Good Friday and Ukrainian thanks: Friday’s news in pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
News UK & World

Good Friday and Ukrainian thanks: Friday’s news in pictures

By John Post
April 15 2022, 3.01pm
Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day

A group of Ukrainian refugees hand out some flowers and Thank you cards on the street of Duesseldorf, Germany on April 14, 2022 as part of appreciation toward the German public supporting and hosting Ukrainian refugees. Ying Tang/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
Bengalies celebrate New Year or Pohela Bishakh, Kolkata, India. Suvrajit Dutta/Pacific Press/Shutterstock
160 childrens shoes are seen as a symbol of children ost their lives during the war at the entrance of Russian Consulate in Bonn, Germany. Ying Tang/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
A pet cat walks through damaged buildings and houses in Makariv, near Kyiv. Some towns and villages have recently been recaptured by the Ukrainian army and now people are trying to restore a semblance of normal life. Nicola Marfisi/AGF/Shutterstock
Pilgrims carrying crosses to the Holy Island of Lindisfarne in Northumberland during the annual Christian Easter pilgrimage on Good Friday. Owen Humphreys/PA Wire
A person rides their bike in Wanstead Park in Epping Forest, London. Good Friday is set to be the hottest day of the year so far, experts have predicted, ahead of “very pleasant” spring conditions over the Easter weekend. Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire
Ultra Orthodox Jews burn scraps of bread, unleavened goods and items made of yeast in the ceremonial biur chametz, burning of unleavened bread, meant to cleanse the country during Passover, which begins this afternoon at dusk. Nir Alon/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock
Ukrainian citizens demonstrate near the embassy of the Russian Federation against the war in Ukraine,  in Rome, Italy. Andrea Ronchini/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
Former prime minister Theresa May acts as a marshal during the Maidenhead Easter 10K race in Maidenhead, Berkshire. Steve Parsons/PA Wire
A man re-enacts Jesus’ carrying the cross on Good Friday in Antipolo City, Philippines. Many Filipinos stage their versions of Passion and Death Of Jesus known as Senakulo every Holy Week in the Philippines. Ryan Eduard Benaid/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

 

 

