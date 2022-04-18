Easter Rising and War in Kyiv: Monday’s News in Pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Easter Rising and War in Kyiv: Monday’s News in Pictures

By Louis Delbarre
April 18 2022, 4.50pm Updated: April 18 2022, 4.53pm
Lyra McKee's sister Joan Hunter arranges wreaths at the location where murdered journalist Lyra McKee was shot, three years ago today on Fanad Drive in Derry. PA Photo. Liam McBurney/PA Wire

From the ongoing war in Ukraine to the Easter rising march in Derry, our picture editors bring you the best images from the news today.

An interior ministry sapper collects unexploded shells, grenades and other devices in Hostomel, close to Kyiv. AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky.
President Joe Biden appears with first lady Jill Biden and the Easter Bunny on the Blue Room balcony at the White House during the White House Easter Egg Roll. AP Photo/Andrew Harnik.
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man wrapped with a Ukrainian flag before the priestly blessing, during the Jewish holiday of Passover, at the Western Wall, the holiest site where Jews can pray in Jerusalem’s Old City. AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov.
An Saoradh Colour Party member during a march from Free Derry corner to the City Cemetery in Londonderry, as part of an event to mark the 1916 Easter Rising. Liam McBurney/PA Wire.
Sri Lankans shout anti-government slogans during an ongoing protest outside president’s office in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka’s president appointed 17 new Cabinet ministers on Monday as he and his powerful family seek to resolve a political crisis resulting from the country’s dire economic state.  AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena.
Pope Francis waves as he arrives for the Regina Coeli noon prayer from the window of his studio overlooking St. Peter’s Square, at the Vatican. AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino.
A Ukrainian sapper searches for unexploded explosives as he passes by an Antonov An-225, world’s biggest cargo aircraft destroyed during recent fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces, at the Antonov airport in Hostomel, on the outskirts of Kyiv. AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky.
Paddle boarders tour the calm Baltic Sea in Timmendorfer Strand northern Germany as the sun rises on a cold Monday, morning. AP Photo/Michael Probst.
Christian Pulisic, who cannot wait to get back to Wembley and handle his unfinished FA Cup final business. Kieran Cleeves/PA Wire.
The SR V Schools class steam locomotive Cheltenham makes it’s way along the Mid Hants Railway, also known as the Watercress line, near to Ropley in Hampshire. Andrew Matthews/PA Wire.

