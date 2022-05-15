Wild horses and show ponies: Sunday’s news in pictures By Claire Clifton Coles May 15 2022, 4.17pm Dust swirls as Icelandic horses are driven to their paddock for the first time in the season in Wehrheim near Frankfurt, Germany. AP Photo/Michael Probst [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Our picture editors bring you the best News images from around the World on May 15. Sunday’s news in pictures. Lady Louise Windsor during the Champagne Laurent-Perrier Meet of the British Driving Society at the Royal Windsor Horse Show. Steve Parsons/PA Wire Members of Aberdeen Cold Water Dunking Society were at Aberdeen beach on Sunday, dunking, and Bbq’ing. Chris Sumner/DCT Media Festival workers pull the official poster into place during preparations for the 75th international film festival, Cannes. The Cannes film festival runs from May 17th until May 28th 2022. AP Photo/Dejan Jankovic A girl arranges lotus flowers at the Kelaniya Temple in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Xinhua/Shutterstock Hundreds of supporters of the Ennahda Movement, the Salvation Front, and ‘Citizens Against the Coupâ’, protest on Sunday against the Tunisian president Kais Saied. Hasan Mrad/IMAGESLIVE via ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock Royal Marines marching band performs at the Graspan memorial parade and service commemorating the 40th anniversary of the Falklands conflict and the 80th anniversary of the Royal Marines becoming commando troops<br />Royal Marines Graspan Memorial Service, Westminster. Amer Ghazzal/Shutterstock A laborer seals sacks filled with wheat in Gurdaspur, in the northern Indian state of Punjab. AP Photo/Channi Anand, File Carnival in Coventry: Saturday’s news in pictures Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close