Home News UK & World

Painted faces and the Red Arrows: Friday’s news in pictures

By Gemma Bibby
August 19 2022, 4.26pm

Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day from around the world.

People form a human pyramid to break the “Dahi handi,” an earthen pot filled with curd, as part of celebrations to mark Janmashtami festival in Mumbai, India. AP Photo/Rajanish kakade
A firefighters works to stop a wildfire in Gouveia, in the Serra da Estrela mountain range, in Portugal. AP Photo/Joao Henriques
Children are costumed as Hindu Lord Krishna in Dhaka, Bangladesh, during the Janmashtami festival, which marks the birth of Hindu Lord Krishna. Photo by Nayem Shaan/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock
The Red Arrows perform over RAF Odiham in Hampshire during the RAF Odiham Families Day. Andrew Matthews/PA Wire
Afghan refugee children play at a slum in Islamabad, Pakistan. Photo by Xinhua/Shutterstock
The Milky Way seen early morning over Bamburgh Lighthouse in Northumberland. Owen Humphreys/PA Wire
Camille Laus, of Belgium, grabs the baton in a Women’s 4×400 metres relay heat during the athletics competition in the Olympic Stadium at the European Championships in Munich, Germany. AP Photo/Matthias Schrader
Clashes between Palestinian protesters and Israeli forces following a demonstration, in the West Bank city of Hebron. Photo by APAImages/Shutterstock

More from UK & World

More from The Courier

