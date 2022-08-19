Painted faces and the Red Arrows: Friday’s news in pictures By Gemma Bibby August 19 2022, 4.26pm [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day from around the world. People form a human pyramid to break the “Dahi handi,” an earthen pot filled with curd, as part of celebrations to mark Janmashtami festival in Mumbai, India. AP Photo/Rajanish kakade A firefighters works to stop a wildfire in Gouveia, in the Serra da Estrela mountain range, in Portugal. AP Photo/Joao Henriques Children are costumed as Hindu Lord Krishna in Dhaka, Bangladesh, during the Janmashtami festival, which marks the birth of Hindu Lord Krishna. Photo by Nayem Shaan/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock The Red Arrows perform over RAF Odiham in Hampshire during the RAF Odiham Families Day. Andrew Matthews/PA Wire Afghan refugee children play at a slum in Islamabad, Pakistan. Photo by Xinhua/Shutterstock The Milky Way seen early morning over Bamburgh Lighthouse in Northumberland. Owen Humphreys/PA Wire Camille Laus, of Belgium, grabs the baton in a Women’s 4×400 metres relay heat during the athletics competition in the Olympic Stadium at the European Championships in Munich, Germany. AP Photo/Matthias Schrader Clashes between Palestinian protesters and Israeli forces following a demonstration, in the West Bank city of Hebron. Photo by APAImages/Shutterstock Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from UK & World What the papers say – August 20 Mexico arrests ex-attorney general in missing students case Patients to be asked to minimise emergency service use over winter New smart glasses to help nurses maximise time with patients on home visits Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel confirms talks with Blues over contract extension Duke of Cambridge says New Zealand floods reminder to protect environment Noah’s mother ‘humbled’ over calls to name bridge after tragic schoolboy Manchester United agree deal for Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro Steve Jobs’ Apple-1 computer prototype auctioned for nearly 700,000 dollars Thomas O’Halloran’s family devastated by death of ‘kind and gentle’ man More from The Courier Dundee United could 'shuffle things' before transfer window closes 0 Murray Davidson admits he MUST think about changing full-blooded approach ahead of St Johnstone… 0 Drivers face diversion on A92 in north-east Fife during roadworks Family of missing Ross McLean informed as body found near Glenrothes Man airlifted by helicopter after inflatable began to sink near St Andrews Traffic restrictions due to leaking sewer main near Tesco Riverside in Dundee 0