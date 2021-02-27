10 from 10 – A look back at photos from our news pages 10 years ago this week

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Our photo archives contain a goldmine of images recording events both great and small across Scotland.

In our weekly series, Graeme Strachan and Gemma Bibby bring you 10 photos that were in the news exactly 10 years ago…

Children from Andover Primary School in Brechin get their hands on the Scottish Cup. Pupils from primary 3/4 received a visit from Scottish football’s most famous trophy.

Eco-friendly Perth Grammar School pupils are pictured as part of their application to gain their second green flag. With the S1 chemistry class display are Jake Webley, Alicia Warnes, Annie Carrughers and Jess McCrone.

Baby sensory classes took place at Sensation Science Centre in Dundee. Here is Lorraine Lemon with baby Kobus, left, age 13 months and Laura Cunningham with baby Noah Milne, age six months.

The ‘Irish Ovarian Cysters’ are pictured at the WestFest, Magdalen Green, Dundee, ahead of Red Nose Day.

The Queen speaks to Romeo and Juliet actors, Sam Troughton, left, and Mariah Gale, during a visit to the Royal Shakespeare Theatre in Stratford-upon-Avon.

The late Lance Corporal Liam Tasker with his military working dog, Theo, training in Camp Bastion, Afghanistan. They served together and died together.

Elizabeth and Norman Henderson admiring the snowdrops in the grounds of Scone Palace. The palace was running a Snowdrop Festival from March 4-6.

Rebecca Adlington after winning the Women’s Open 400m Freestyle final during the British Gas Swimming Championships at the Manchester Aquatic Centre, Manchester.

A kilted skiing world-record attempt took place on Cairngorm Mountain, Inverness-shire. Unfortunately the turnout of 180 skiers failed to beat last year’s tally of 235, but over £900 was raised for charity so the day was considered a success.

Star Wars actor Ewan McGregor and his brother Colin prepare to go on a flight with the RAF.

Inverness music festival took place at Eden Court. Pictured, Ann MacLean, 13, from Gairloch came second in the Accordion Intermediate Solo competition.

Burnside PS pupils Kevin Shand, Dana Gray and Grace Roach, and Woodland PS pupils Andrew Foggie and Annie Nicol prepare to bury a time capsule in Carnoustie.