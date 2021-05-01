10 from 10 – A look back at photos from our news pages 10 years ago this week

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Our photo archives contain a goldmine of images recording events both great and small across Scotland.

In our weekly series, Gemma Bibby and Amy Hall bring you 10 photos that were in the news exactly 10 years ago…

Allan McDairmid of Lurcronich, Drumnadrochit who was set to climb Ben Nevis in aid of Chest Heart and Stroke Scotland. If thta wasn’t a feat in itself Allan was aged 80 when he decided to take on Britain’s highest mountain.

Celebrations were in full swing at Cooper Park in Elgin, Moray as crowds turned out to celebrate the 72nd birthday of RAF Lossiemouth and raise funds for wounded servicemans charity, Troop Aid. Nigel Bodiam from Dufftown and of the Deserts Rats Living History Display is pictured with Rory Hutchison and Faith Willox.

Angler Andrew McAdam struck lucky as he was blessed with beginners luck as he caught a massive 38lb salmon on the Tay on his first attempt at salmon fishing. Mr McAdam can be see with his monster catch below. The salmon had a bit of growing to go before breaking any records though as the biggest king salmon ever caught was 126-pound monster that was caught in a fish trap near Petersburg, Alaska in 1949.

WWII veteran Tom Renouf of the Black Watch is seen holding the watch belonging to one of the leading members of the Nazi Party, Heinrich Himmler. Tom from Musselburgh took ownership of the watch after Himmler was captured after the War.

Tom bought the time piece from a fellow soldier for 300 cigarettes after his battalion captured the former Gestapo and SS leader without, at first, realising who he was in May of 1945.

Tom passed away at the age of 91 in June 2016.

A group of friends were enjoying the beautiful cherry tree blossom in the grounds of King George the VI hospital in Perth one sunny afternoon 10 years ago. Clockwise from bottom left, Stephen Reid, Stacey Young, Hayley Honeyman, Connor Meechan and Emma Macfarlane.

There was a very special arrival at TB Mitchell jewelers on South Street in Perth, coincidentally on the same week as the royal wedding between the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. A £30,000 tiara made the shop its new home with manager Paul Williams showing off the glimmering head piece in the sun.

Attendees at Scone Racecourse were treated to wonderful performances from Breadalbane Academy’s seven piece group – ‘Fiddlestix’.

Pictured in Ninewells are mum and dad John Pearson and Taryn Pearson who were celebrating the safe arrival of their not one, not two but three babies. They are pictured with triplets, left to right, Isla, Rose and Erin. I wonder how big they have grown now they are 10 years older.

Glamis Castle saw it’s very own special Princess walk down the aisle as they celebrated the royal wedding. Amelie Holford-Lovell is seen walking down the aisle in the Historic Wedding Exhibition watched by castle superintendent Jimmy Lovell (and marketing manager Libby Reynolds.

It was a beautiful spring day as 380 keen athletes began their runs near the start of the Monikie Half Marathon at Monikie Country Park below.