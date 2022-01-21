Sheila Wilkie, a Guider for 83 years and past Dundee citizen of year, dies aged 93

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sheila Wilkie, who had an 83-year association with GirlGuiding Dundee has died aged 93.

She joined the movement aged 10, progressed to become a leader and was a vice president at the time of her death.

In 1985, Sheila, who lived most of her life in Arbroath Road, Dundee, was named the city’s citizen of the year for her services to guiding.

Honoured

She was presented with her award by the then Lord Provost Tom Mitchell.

Sheila was born in Dundee and educated at Glebelands primary school before progressing to Morgan Academy.

Her working life was spent as an accountant at Royal Insurance in Dundee, latterly Royal Sun Alliance.

Tribute

Fellow Guider Muriel Anderson said: “Sheila had a lifelong interest in GirlGuiding and is remembered by those who knew her as cheerful, friendly and always willing to help.”

Sheila lived for most of her life at 103 Arbroath Road and started her Guiding at Baxter Park Church, opposite her home.

She was Brown Owl of the 17th B Pack but at the end of the 1950s moved to be Guide Captain of the 63rd Company, Craigiebank Church, where she loved leading camps.

Seniority

In 1970 Sheila was appointed district commissioner for the Pitkerro area.

This was at a time when new housing estates were being established in Dundee and a Guide company and Brownie pack had already started in Whitfield.

Muriel said: “Guiders there remember her as being a tremendous help, popular with the Brownies and Guides, always smiling and fun to be with. She went with them to camp and helped train Guiders who were working towards qualifications.”

In 1973 Sheila was appointed division commissioner for central Dundee.

Fundraising

During this time units, districts and divisions worked hard to raise money for a new outdoor centre and campsite and Newbigging, near Burrelton, which opened in 1988.

Another event Sheila helped organise was the annual Guide swimming gala.

Sheila was a serving vice president of GirlGuiding Dundee and was a member of the 2nd Dundee Trefoil Guild.

